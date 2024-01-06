Devon on High Alert as Threat of Flooding Looms

The county of Devon is currently on high alert, with residents being warned to ‘be prepared’ as the threat of flooding looms large. The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert, primarily targeting the Rivers Clyst and Culm, along with their tributaries. This alert has been prompted by the high river levels caused by recent bouts of heavy rainfall. The agency has also flagged the possibility of flooding in the low-lying lands and roads in close proximity to these rivers.

Flood Warning on the Devon-Somerset Border

Meanwhile, on the Devon-Somerset border, a flood warning and alert have been set in motion. The warning pertains specifically to the Washford River, with riverside properties from Kingsbridge to Lower Roadwater being singled out as especially susceptible. The flood alert, on the other hand, is for the West Somerset Streams.

Environment Agency’s Advice to Residents

Residents have been advised to be prepared and to steer clear of any contact with floodwater. The Environment Agency is keeping a close eye on the situation and providing updates. People have been advised to move their vehicles to higher ground and to avoid low-lying footpaths.

A Dynamic Situation

The flood situation in Devon remains dynamic, with continuous updates on both the flooding and weather conditions expected in the region. Amidst this, the residents are urged to stay vigilant and follow the advice issued by the Environment Agency, ensuring their safety and minimizing potential damage.