en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Devon on High Alert as Threat of Flooding Looms

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Devon on High Alert as Threat of Flooding Looms

The county of Devon is currently on high alert, with residents being warned to ‘be prepared’ as the threat of flooding looms large. The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert, primarily targeting the Rivers Clyst and Culm, along with their tributaries. This alert has been prompted by the high river levels caused by recent bouts of heavy rainfall. The agency has also flagged the possibility of flooding in the low-lying lands and roads in close proximity to these rivers.

Flood Warning on the Devon-Somerset Border

Meanwhile, on the Devon-Somerset border, a flood warning and alert have been set in motion. The warning pertains specifically to the Washford River, with riverside properties from Kingsbridge to Lower Roadwater being singled out as especially susceptible. The flood alert, on the other hand, is for the West Somerset Streams.

Environment Agency’s Advice to Residents

Residents have been advised to be prepared and to steer clear of any contact with floodwater. The Environment Agency is keeping a close eye on the situation and providing updates. People have been advised to move their vehicles to higher ground and to avoid low-lying footpaths.

A Dynamic Situation

The flood situation in Devon remains dynamic, with continuous updates on both the flooding and weather conditions expected in the region. Amidst this, the residents are urged to stay vigilant and follow the advice issued by the Environment Agency, ensuring their safety and minimizing potential damage.

0
United Kingdom Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
45 seconds ago
Prince Harry's Exclusion from Sandhurst's Commemorative Book Stirs Controversy
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is conspicuously absent from ‘They Also Served’, a commemorative book celebrating the top 200 alumni of Sandhurst, a renowned military academy. The book, lauding the achievements of distinguished past trainees, features a foreword by Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William. However, the Duke of Sussex, who completed a demanding 44-week
Prince Harry's Exclusion from Sandhurst's Commemorative Book Stirs Controversy
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
12 mins ago
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
Woman Ordered to Repay £26,000 from Illegally Breeding Puppies
12 mins ago
Woman Ordered to Repay £26,000 from Illegally Breeding Puppies
Marketing Challenges, Retail Footfall Decline, and Emerging AI Trends: A Glimpse into UK's Market Landscape
3 mins ago
Marketing Challenges, Retail Footfall Decline, and Emerging AI Trends: A Glimpse into UK's Market Landscape
UK and Switzerland Ink New Agreement on Cross-Border Financial Services
9 mins ago
UK and Switzerland Ink New Agreement on Cross-Border Financial Services
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
12 mins ago
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Latest Headlines
World News
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
2 mins
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump Now Integrated with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor
2 mins
Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump Now Integrated with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor
Scott Van Pelt's ESPN Ascendancy and the Looming Uncertainty of Bill Belichick's Future
2 mins
Scott Van Pelt's ESPN Ascendancy and the Looming Uncertainty of Bill Belichick's Future
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
3 mins
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
Malaga's Half Marathon Climbs to New Heights in World Athletics Ranking
3 mins
Malaga's Half Marathon Climbs to New Heights in World Athletics Ranking
Iowa's House File 718: A New Law with Unforeseen Consequences
3 mins
Iowa's House File 718: A New Law with Unforeseen Consequences
U.S. Leaders Reach Spending Agreement Impacting IRS for 2024 Fiscal Year
3 mins
U.S. Leaders Reach Spending Agreement Impacting IRS for 2024 Fiscal Year
Former President Trump to Argue Presidential Immunity in Court Hearing
4 mins
Former President Trump to Argue Presidential Immunity in Court Hearing
President Biden Not Considering Dismissal of Lloyd Austin Amid Hospitalization Controversy
4 mins
President Biden Not Considering Dismissal of Lloyd Austin Amid Hospitalization Controversy
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app