United Kingdom

Developer Wins Appeal to Build Additional Floor on Cambridge Flats

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
In a turn of events, developer Avon Ground Rent Ltd has successfully appealed to construct an additional floor on Edeva Court, a block of flats situated on Wulfstan Way in Cambridge. The Planning Inspectorate has overturned the initial refusal by Cambridge City Council, thus paving the way for an upward extension of the existing structure.

Overturning the Council’s Decision

The three-story building currently houses twelve flats. The developer’s proposal sought permission to add a new floor, accommodating three more flats. This plan had initially been met with disapproval by both residents and councilors who feared the potential risks of overdevelopment. They argued that the addition could adversely affect the area’s character and erode residential amenity standards. The Planning Inspectorate, however, saw it differently.

High-Quality Accommodation Versus Privacy Rights

The developer argued that the proposed flats would provide high-quality accommodation, a claim that the Planning Inspectorate agreed with. Despite concerns raised about potential infringements on the privacy rights of current residents, the Planning Inspectorate ruled that the extension would not impede on these rights, thereby offering suitable living conditions for both existing and new residents.

Handling Fire and Structural Safety Concerns

Concerns were voiced about fire and structural safety, along with implications for the leasehold. But the inspector deemed these issues could be managed either through building regulations or as civil matters, thus falling outside of planning jurisdiction. In an effort to protect the living conditions of local residents, a condition was set for the inclusion of noise insulation in the new construction.

This decision marks a significant win for Avon Ground Rent Ltd, and a potential precedent for similar cases in the future. As the city grapples with housing concerns, the balance between development and maintaining the character of residential areas continues to be a challenging task.

United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

