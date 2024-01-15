en English
Deutsche Bank Revises Investment Recommendations in Utilities Sector

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Deutsche Bank Revises Investment Recommendations in Utilities Sector

The landscape of investment in the utilities sector is seeing a significant shift, as a prominent German bank, Deutsche Bank, revisits its investment recommendations. After 20 months of careful trend monitoring throughout 2023, the bank has uncovered that integrated utilities have outshone their pure-play counterparts, particularly those involved in the renewable energy sector.

Deutsche Bank Shifts Focus

As a response to this revealing trend, Deutsche Bank has made decisive changes to its ratings. Integrated utilities have been downgraded, while pure-play utility companies have received an upgrade. This major shift shows the bank’s current investment strategy and outlook on the utilities sector, signifying a preference for pure-play utility companies over integrated ones.

Implications for UK and European Utilities

In the United Kingdom, this shift has had a direct impact on National Grid, with its price target experiencing an upward revision from 1,020 pence to 1,150 pence. In Europe, companies like Elia and Orsted have seen their ratings change from ‘hold’ to ‘buy’. This clearly indicates the bank’s increasing confidence in these companies.

Furthermore, Deutsche Bank has made adjustments to the price targets for three other UK companies. The target for SSE has been raised from 2,000 pence to 2,050 pence, Severn Trent’s target has been increased from 2,600 pence to 2,700 pence, and United Utilities’ target has gone up from 1,070 pence to 1,100 pence.

Looking Ahead

These developments offer a neutral to moderately positive outlook for 2024 in the European utilities sector. With the brokerage shifting its stock preferences after the sharp outperformance of integrated utilities over pure plays, particularly those in the renewables sub-sector, it is clear that Deutsche Bank is setting a new course for its investment strategy.

However, it is crucial for investors to note the fluid nature of the utilities market and the need for constant vigilance in monitoring market trends and investment strategies. As always, the key to success lies in adaptability and staying informed.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

