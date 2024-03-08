Derry Celebrates Inspirational Women with Outdoor Photo Exhibition for International Women's Day

In a vibrant display of recognition and empowerment, Londonderry's Meenan Square has become the backdrop for an outdoor photo exhibition celebrating the city's most inspirational women. The exhibition, which is a highlight of the Gasyard Féile's International Women's Day programme, showcases 48 portraits of local women who have made significant contributions to politics, community work, sports, and more. Among the celebrated is former Sinn Féin MLA Mary Nelis, who transitioned from working in Derry's shirt factories to representing Foyle in the Stormont assembly.

Advertisment

Empowerment Through Photography

The exhibition, captured by photographer Jim McCafferty, serves not only as a visual tribute but also as a narrative of the resilience, strength, and influence of Derry women. Nelis, reflecting on her inclusion, praised the acknowledgment of women's contributions, emphasizing Derry women's historical role as the city's economic backbone. The selection process involved nominations from the public, underscoring the community's involvement and appreciation of these women's inspiring achievements.

Community Pride and Recognition

Advertisment

Elaine Doherty and Jeanette Warke, both instrumental in the project's realization, shared their reactions to the overwhelming support and recognition from the community. Doherty highlighted the importance of celebrating such nominations, while Warke expressed her humility and gratitude for being considered an inspiration. Donna Tierney, a local businesswoman, echoed these sentiments, expressing pride and honor at her inclusion. The exhibition, which runs until March 18, is funded by the Executive Office's Urban Villages programme, further illustrating the city's commitment to fostering community pride and unity.

Legacy of Inspirational Women

This exhibition coincides with growing interest in the stories of notable Derry women, as evidenced by a bespoke tour of their graves in Derry City Cemetery. The tour, curated by local historian Seamus Breslin, highlights the lasting impact of women like Annette McGavigan and Bridget Bond, whose stories of resilience and contribution continue to inspire. As the exhibition in Meenan Square draws visitors, it not only celebrates the women featured but also encourages reflection on the broader significance of women's roles in shaping Derry's history and future.

The exhibition in Meenan Square is a powerful reminder of the strength, diversity, and impact of women in Derry. By bringing these stories to light, it fosters a deeper appreciation for the women who have helped shape the city's identity and continues to inspire future generations. As the exhibition concludes, the legacy of these inspirational women lives on, encouraging ongoing recognition and empowerment of women in Derry and beyond.