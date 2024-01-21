Derbyshire Launches 'Letters to Heaven' Post Boxes to Aid the Bereaved

In a heartfelt effort to comfort those grieving the loss of loved ones, Derbyshire has launched an initiative termed 'Letters to Heaven'. This initiative, spearheaded by Tina Harris Horner who was deeply affected by the loss of her own parents, introduces specially designed post boxes in Chesterfield. These post boxes serve as a unique conduit, enabling individuals to communicate with their deceased loved ones by writing and posting heartfelt messages.

A Noble Initiative Rooted in Personal Loss

Horner's inspiration for this initiative is deeply personal. She lost both her parents within a span of two weeks in 2021. Navigating through her own grief, she realized the therapeutic power of expressing feelings in letters. Hence, she proposed the idea of 'Letters to Heaven' post boxes. The first to use this service was her seven-year-old nephew, Luca, who wrote to his late grandparents.

'Letters to Heaven' Post Boxes: A Safe Haven for Bereaved Individuals

The white post boxes, symbolizing peace and tranquility, are now installed at Boythorpe Cemetery, Staveley Cemetery, and Chesterfield and District Crematorium. They are accessible to the public for posting letters and cards on special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. While the service is open to all, the council has emphasized that only paper or cardboard should be used for these messages.

Not a Unique Concept

Interestingly, this concept is not unique to Derbyshire. Similar initiatives have been undertaken in other parts of the UK, like the post box at Gedling Crematorium in Nottinghamshire. This was inspired by nine-year-old Matilda's desire to write to her own deceased grandparents. These initiatives share the common goal of providing a means of expression for those grappling with loss, thus aiding in their healing process.