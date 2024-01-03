en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Derby Unveils Carbon-Negative Council Homes: A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
Derby Unveils Carbon-Negative Council Homes: A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

In an impressive stride towards environmental sustainability, the city of Derby has unveiled four new council homes in Arboretum. These homes are not your ordinary housing units; they boast of an A rating for energy efficiency and are carbon-negative, meaning they offset 0.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

The Green Features

Equipped with solar panels, enhanced insulation, and air source heat pumps, these homes are anticipated to slash living costs for residents by reducing energy expenses significantly. The environmental friendly design of these homes not only promises a sustainable living but also adds a new dimension to the city’s architectural landscape.

A Broader Commitment to Carbon Reduction

These pioneering homes are an epitome of Derby’s broader commitment to carbon reduction and environmental conservation. They set a benchmark for future housing projects in the region, flagging off a new era where housing development meets environmental responsibility.

Transforming Burdened Sites

But the benefits of this project go beyond just housing and environmental conservation. The development has also transformed a site that was previously riddled with fly-tipping issues, a problem that was draining significant council resources. This transformation not only addresses the pressing housing needs but also contributes to a cleaner environment and eases the burden on local council services.

Words from the Council

Councillor Shiraz Kahn, responsible for Housing, Property, and Regulatory Services, lauded the dual benefits of the project. He accentuated how the energy-efficient designs offer much-needed homes for families at a reduced cost of living. The project is a testament to the council’s commitment to providing affordable and sustainable housing solutions.

In conclusion, Derby’s new council homes are a beacon of hope in the fight against climate change. They embody the city’s dedication to reducing carbon footprint, providing affordable housing, and revitalising burdened sites. As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, such initiatives are not just commendable, but necessary. They set a precedent for other cities and countries to follow, paving the way towards a sustainable and greener future.

0
Energy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EDF Renewables UK Gets Approval for 49.9MW Suffolk Solar Farm

By Rizwan Shah

Democratizing Solar Power: The Georgia BRIGHT Solar Leasing Program

By Shivani Chauhan

Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting Doubt on State's Clean Energy Future

By BNN Correspondents

Schneider Electric SRI and CEBC Unveil Climate Horizon Report: A Pathway to Decarbonise the Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

Schneider Electric's Climate Horizon: Decarbonising the Middle East by ...
@Climate & Environment · 37 mins
Schneider Electric's Climate Horizon: Decarbonising the Middle East by ...
heart comment 0
Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs

By BNN Correspondents

Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs
Indian Discoms’ Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Discoms' Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise
Iraq’s Oil Earnings Soar Past $8 billion in December

By BNN Correspondents

Iraq's Oil Earnings Soar Past $8 billion in December
Groundbreaking Advancements in Lead-Free Perovskite Solar Cells

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Advancements in Lead-Free Perovskite Solar Cells
Latest Headlines
World News
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
7 seconds
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
13 seconds
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
24 seconds
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
36 seconds
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
52 seconds
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
58 seconds
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot
1 min
Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot
Israeli Ministers Back 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians Amid US Condemnation
1 min
Israeli Ministers Back 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians Amid US Condemnation
Former Selangor FC Goalkeeper, Jamsari Sabian, Forced to Sell Medals Amidst Unpaid Salaries
1 min
Former Selangor FC Goalkeeper, Jamsari Sabian, Forced to Sell Medals Amidst Unpaid Salaries
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app