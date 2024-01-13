Derby City Council Ordered to Pay £6,600 for Delay in SEND Child’s Education

Derby City Council has come under fire from the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, resulting in a hefty £6,600 compensation bill. The sanction comes as a consequence of the council’s significant delay in providing alternative education for a student with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Delayed Action and Missed Opportunities

In December 2022, the child’s secondary school declared it could no longer cater to the student’s needs. However, it took until August 2023 for the council to confirm the child’s placement in a special school, set to begin the following month. According to the Ombudsman, this was a stark deviation from the timeline stipulated by the child’s educational health care plan, which warranted a placement by March 2023.

Implications and Injustice

The delay led to the child missing out on substantial full-time education. The Ombudsman noted that this resulted in ‘significant injustice’ to both the child and their family. Subsequently, the council was ordered to pay a total of £6,600 to the family as compensation for this protracted delay.

Response and Assurance from the Council

Derby City Council has since issued a public apology, asserting their commitment to prioritizing children’s needs and aspirations in their decisions. They pledged to take prompt action on instructions from the Ombudsman or courts. Cabinet member John Whitby further emphasized the council’s dedication to supporting any additional or special educational needs to secure the best outcomes for children.