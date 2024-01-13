en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Derby City Council Ordered to Pay £6,600 for Delay in SEND Child’s Education

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
Derby City Council Ordered to Pay £6,600 for Delay in SEND Child’s Education

Derby City Council has come under fire from the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, resulting in a hefty £6,600 compensation bill. The sanction comes as a consequence of the council’s significant delay in providing alternative education for a student with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Delayed Action and Missed Opportunities

In December 2022, the child’s secondary school declared it could no longer cater to the student’s needs. However, it took until August 2023 for the council to confirm the child’s placement in a special school, set to begin the following month. According to the Ombudsman, this was a stark deviation from the timeline stipulated by the child’s educational health care plan, which warranted a placement by March 2023.

Implications and Injustice

The delay led to the child missing out on substantial full-time education. The Ombudsman noted that this resulted in ‘significant injustice’ to both the child and their family. Subsequently, the council was ordered to pay a total of £6,600 to the family as compensation for this protracted delay.

Response and Assurance from the Council

Derby City Council has since issued a public apology, asserting their commitment to prioritizing children’s needs and aspirations in their decisions. They pledged to take prompt action on instructions from the Ombudsman or courts. Cabinet member John Whitby further emphasized the council’s dedication to supporting any additional or special educational needs to secure the best outcomes for children.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
Wales’s education system has hit a new low with their worst-ever performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) rankings. The PISA measures the academic prowess of 15-year-olds in maths, reading, and science, and Wales’s scores have plummeted to a record low. Laura Anne Jones, the Shadow Education Minister, brought this to light during
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
Hamilton School Bus Delays: A Persistent Issue Raising Safety Concerns
8 mins ago
Hamilton School Bus Delays: A Persistent Issue Raising Safety Concerns
Ex-Chancellor's Secret Life Sparks Debate on Personal Liberties and Professional Responsibilities
9 mins ago
Ex-Chancellor's Secret Life Sparks Debate on Personal Liberties and Professional Responsibilities
Inauguration of China-donated Tech Training Center in Angola: A Leap Towards Bridging Skill Gap
5 mins ago
Inauguration of China-donated Tech Training Center in Angola: A Leap Towards Bridging Skill Gap
Pakistan's HEC Toughens Affiliation Rules for Universities in 2024
5 mins ago
Pakistan's HEC Toughens Affiliation Rules for Universities in 2024
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
6 mins ago
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
Latest Headlines
World News
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
4 seconds
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
Revolutionary Self-Powered Intracardiac Pacemaker: A New Era in Cardiac Treatment
56 seconds
Revolutionary Self-Powered Intracardiac Pacemaker: A New Era in Cardiac Treatment
Sharad Pawar Discusses INDIA Bloc Convenor Role and Lok Sabha Election Strategy
1 min
Sharad Pawar Discusses INDIA Bloc Convenor Role and Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Lahore High Court Bars Moonis Elahi from Contesting 2024 Elections
2 mins
Lahore High Court Bars Moonis Elahi from Contesting 2024 Elections
The Importance of Regularly Replacing Reusable Water Bottles: An Expert's Perspective
2 mins
The Importance of Regularly Replacing Reusable Water Bottles: An Expert's Perspective
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
2 mins
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
2 mins
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
2 mins
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
2 mins
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
20 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
41 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app