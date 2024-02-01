Deltic Energy Tentatively Offered Two Licenses in the UK North Sea

Deltic Energy, an oil and gas exploration firm, has been tentatively offered two licenses in the central UK North Sea. This move is part of the 33rd Offshore Licensing Round of the UK, a critical initiative aimed at maintaining domestic gas production and bolstering energy security.

License Details and Implications

The first license includes Blocks 22/24f (part) and 22/25e (part), which house the Dewar prospect, previously licensed by Deltic. These blocks are prominent for featuring the Forties sandstone structure and their close proximity to the ETAP complex, which is currently undergoing redevelopment by energy giant bp. Deltic's strategy for these blocks encompasses the enhancement of seismic datasets to sharpen the understanding of potential oil and gas volumes and associated risks.

The second license is for Block 29/4b located in the Central Graben. This block is the residual part of a larger area for which Deltic had initially applied. The more prospective Block 29/3b was awarded to Shell UK, Deltic's partner in the Pensacola discovery, leaving Deltic to consider the feasibility of developing Block 29/4b independently.

CEO’s Statement and Future Plans

Graham Swindells, CEO of Deltic, expressed the company's dedication to exploration in the UK and the potential for further diversification of their asset base. Swindells noted that these provisional awards are a direct result of the relentless work that their technical team put into the application process. The firm eagerly awaits the announcement of Southern North Sea Tranche 3 awards.

The awarded licenses could potentially lead to further diversification of Deltic's asset base, providing optionality within their portfolio. The expansion of Deltic's portfolio is also in line with the company's exploration partnership with Shell, with plans for an appraisal well and exploration well later this year.