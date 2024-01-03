en English
Business

Deltic Energy PLC Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
UK-based oil and gas company Deltic Energy PLC (LON:DELT) has achieved a significant environmental milestone, securing carbon neutral certification for all its scope one, two, and three emissions for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023. The certification process was conducted by Carbon Neutral Britain Ltd, a recognized authority in assessing and verifying corporate carbon emissions.

Offsetting Emissions Through Independent Projects

Deltic’s achievement of carbon neutrality was accomplished by compensating for emissions through a selection of independently verified projects. In this manner, Deltic has effectively neutralized its corporate carbon footprint, demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainable business practices and the fight against climate change.

A Commitment to Environmental Responsibility

Speaking on the achievement, Deltic’s CEO, Graham Swindells, emphasized the importance of the company’s environmental responsibilities. He noted that the carbon neutral certification represents a key element of Deltic’s broader environmental strategy, as the company aligns with the North Sea transition deal.

Annual Renewal and Future Goals

The certification is not a one-off accomplishment for Deltic. The company will be required to renew its certification on an annual basis, a process that will require ongoing commitment to monitoring and reducing its carbon footprint. As Deltic looks to the future, it plans to continue leveraging Carbon Neutral Britain’s Climate FundTM, a dedicated resource for offsetting emissions, as it progresses its business operations.

Business Energy United Kingdom
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

