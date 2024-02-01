Defence Ministry Concerns Stall Aquind's Interconnector Project

In a recent turn of events, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has raised concerns that have caused setbacks in Aquind's £1.35bn Interconnector project. This ambitious project, tagged the Aquind Development Consent Order (DCO), is designed to establish a new electrical link between the UK and Europe.

Potential Objections and Delays

The potential objections from the MoD are centered around the cable intersecting military Danger Area D037 and the possibility of interference with legacy munitions disposal sites. These concerns have led to significant delays, including a major setback when a decision by the secretary of state was overturned more than a year ago.

Aquind's Dedication and Commitment

Despite these obstacles, Aquind's spokesperson has voiced the company's unwavering dedication towards improving the UK's energy security and affordability. The spokesperson stated that Aquind is prepared to openly and transparently discuss any of the MoD's questions regarding the project. The company's primary goal is to address any concerns and expedite the approval process, which has been ongoing for the past four years.

Looking Ahead

Aquind's readiness to transparently discuss the MoD's questions and concerns indicates their commitment to the project's successful completion. The company's determination to overcome the challenges posed by the MoD's last-minute interference signifies their resilience and commitment to the project. As the Aquind DCO project continues to navigate its way through the long and complex approval process, the focus remains on enhancing the UK's energy security and affordability.