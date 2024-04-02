DeepMind's Demis Hassabis Warns of AI Investment Hype, Echoes Crypto Craze Concerns

DeepMind's CEO, Demis Hassabis, vocalizes his mixed feelings towards the burgeoning investment craze in artificial intelligence, likening it to the past frenzy seen in cryptocurrency markets. Hassabis, at the helm of one of the pioneering AI research organizations, sees the current investment surge as both exhilarating and worrisome. In his dialogue with the Financial Times, he expressed concerns that the hype might be overshadowing the substantial scientific progress being made in AI, despite nearly $30 billion being pumped into generative AI startups in 2023 alone, as per PitchBook data.

The AI Hype Cycle: Excitement and Caution

Hassabis's apprehension stems from the parallels he draws between AI's current investment landscape and the volatile world of cryptocurrency. The infusion of investor dollars, while indicative of