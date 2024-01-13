en English
Social Issues

Deepfaked Ads Impersonating UK’s Prime Minister Flood Facebook: A Rising Threat to Democracies

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Deepfaked Ads Impersonating UK’s Prime Minister Flood Facebook: A Rising Threat to Democracies

Facebook, the social media monolith, confronts a formidable challenge as deepfaked advertisements impersonating the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister flood its platform. These ads, employing advanced artificial intelligence, fabricate alarmingly convincing videos and images of public figures, blurring the lines between reality and deception. The deepfakes involved uncannily mimic the appearance and voice of the Prime Minister, muddying the waters for users attempting to separate genuine content from the counterfeit.

Deepfakes: A New Age of Deception

The incident underscores the escalating issue of deepfakes in digital media. Over the past month, more than 100 paid ads impersonating the British Prime Minister found their way onto Facebook, reaching an estimated 400,000 people. This disturbing trend raises significant concerns about misinformation and the potential erosion of public trust, not to mention its possible impacts on democratic processes.

Impersonating Rishi Sunak: A Case Study

Deepfakes have not only targeted the Prime Minister. Over 100 deepfake videos feigning Rishi Sunak, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, were promoted on Facebook, reaching a similar number of users. The videos even included falsified footage of BBC newsreader Sarah Campbell, and a staggering £13,000 was expended on 143 adverts from 23 countries.

Government Response and the Way Forward

The UK government has sprung into action, working strenuously to counter any threats to democratic processes. However, the incident signals a pressing need for more robust verification and fact-checking systems. As the spectre of artificial intelligence looms large over the next general election, the spotlight is firmly on social media platforms like Facebook, and the measures they implement to detect and curb the proliferation of such deceptive materials.

Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

