Deep Sea World Welcomes Catsharks after Rhyl SeaQuarium Closure

In an extraordinary effort to conserve marine life, Scotland’s national aquarium, Deep Sea World, has recently become a safe haven for eight lesser spotted catsharks. These creatures, originally from Rhyl SeaQuarium in North Wales, found a new home in Scotland following the closure of their previous abode due to significant coastal sea defence works.

Unexpected Closure of Rhyl SeaQuarium

The Welsh aquatic attraction had been a hub for marine enthusiasts for over three decades. However, the impact of the coastal works on animal welfare led to its permanent closure in November. The construction noise, disruptions, and vibrations were cited as significant reasons for the closure, prompting the need to rehome the marine animals.

Deep Sea World’s Role in Conservation

Notably, Deep Sea World stepped up to accept the catsharks on January 10. These creatures are now in quarantine, gradually acclimating to their new environment. Once fully acclimated, they will join other marine species in the underwater tunnel and rockpool displays, contributing to the diverse marine life at Deep Sea World.

Lesser Spotted Catsharks in UK Waters

Lesser spotted catsharks are a common species in UK waters, typically feeding on molluscs, small crustaceans, and marine worms. The relocation of these catsharks not only highlights the commitment of Deep Sea World to marine conservation but also its efforts to ensure the survival of these species amidst environmental changes.