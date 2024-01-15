en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Deep Sea World Welcomes Catsharks after Rhyl SeaQuarium Closure

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:09 am EST
Deep Sea World Welcomes Catsharks after Rhyl SeaQuarium Closure

In an extraordinary effort to conserve marine life, Scotland’s national aquarium, Deep Sea World, has recently become a safe haven for eight lesser spotted catsharks. These creatures, originally from Rhyl SeaQuarium in North Wales, found a new home in Scotland following the closure of their previous abode due to significant coastal sea defence works.

Unexpected Closure of Rhyl SeaQuarium

The Welsh aquatic attraction had been a hub for marine enthusiasts for over three decades. However, the impact of the coastal works on animal welfare led to its permanent closure in November. The construction noise, disruptions, and vibrations were cited as significant reasons for the closure, prompting the need to rehome the marine animals.

Deep Sea World’s Role in Conservation

Notably, Deep Sea World stepped up to accept the catsharks on January 10. These creatures are now in quarantine, gradually acclimating to their new environment. Once fully acclimated, they will join other marine species in the underwater tunnel and rockpool displays, contributing to the diverse marine life at Deep Sea World.

Lesser Spotted Catsharks in UK Waters

Lesser spotted catsharks are a common species in UK waters, typically feeding on molluscs, small crustaceans, and marine worms. The relocation of these catsharks not only highlights the commitment of Deep Sea World to marine conservation but also its efforts to ensure the survival of these species amidst environmental changes.

0
United Kingdom Wildlife
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
4 mins ago
London Stocks Take a Downturn Amid Disappointing Financial Updates
Midday trading in London saw stocks take a downturn, influenced by less-than-positive financial updates from recruitment specialist PageGroup and housebuilder Crest Nicholson. The anticipated quieter trading due to the closure of US markets for Martin Luther King Day also played a part. Despite early gains, the FTSE 100 struggled to find direction, with energy stocks
London Stocks Take a Downturn Amid Disappointing Financial Updates
Superdrug's Festive Sales Surge: A Tally of Strategic Investments and Customer Understanding
10 mins ago
Superdrug's Festive Sales Surge: A Tally of Strategic Investments and Customer Understanding
Mandy Lieu's Ambitious Vision: Transforming Ewhurst Park into a Haven of Biodiversity and Luxury Glamping
10 mins ago
Mandy Lieu's Ambitious Vision: Transforming Ewhurst Park into a Haven of Biodiversity and Luxury Glamping
Paul Mescal: The Rising Star's Fear of Fame from 'Gladiator 2'
5 mins ago
Paul Mescal: The Rising Star's Fear of Fame from 'Gladiator 2'
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
5 mins ago
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
5 mins ago
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
Latest Headlines
World News
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
35 seconds
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
41 seconds
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
4 mins
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
4 mins
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
5 mins
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
5 mins
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
5 mins
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
5 mins
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
5 mins
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
30 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
51 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app