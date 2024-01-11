Decom Engineering Revolutionizes Subsea Decommissioning with C1-46 Chopsaw

UK-based R&D specialist, Decom Engineering, has inaugurated a new era in subsea operations with the successful deployment of its largest subsea chopsaw to date, the C1-46. Engineered to exacting standards, the C1-46 saw has been pivotal in a decommissioning project in the Northern North Sea executed for DeepOcean.

Revolutionizing Subsea Decommissioning

The undertaking required the removal of pipelines, control umbilicals, and various subsea structures from the seabed at depths reaching 180 meters. The C1-46 chopsaw, with its precision cutting capability, handled a variety of pipe sizes, ranging from large concrete-coated carbon steel pipes to smaller super duplex pipes. The tool enabled the segmentation of pipelines into 9.5-meter sections for recovery, averaging 15 cuts before a blade change was necessary. Remarkably, the saw completed 79 cuts with a 100% success rate on its first outing.

Setting New Benchmarks

Powered from the surface and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), the C1-46 chopsaw not only met but exceeded the performance of traditional diamond wire saws. The time savings achieved was almost 300%, with some cuts completed in as little as 20 minutes. The innovative design of Decom Engineering also reduced seabed dredging time significantly.

The C1-46 Chopsaw: A Game-Changer

Capable of cutting materials up to 46 inches in diameter, including various alloys and concrete, the C1-46 chopsaw has set a new standard for subsea operations. It can be operated at depths of up to 2,000 meters, making it a versatile tool for complex subsea decommissioning projects. Sean Conway, Decom Engineering's managing director, has praised the rapid design, development, and deployment cycle of the C1-46, highlighting its significance for the industry.

Established in 2011, Decom Engineering is renowned for designing and fabricating cutting solutions and decommissioning equipment for deepwater projects. The success of the C1-46 chopsaw is a testament to their commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of subsea operations.