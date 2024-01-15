Declassified Documents Reveal Johnny Adair’s Role in Drumcree Standoff

Declassified files from the National Archives in London have unveiled the undisclosed events that took place in Northern Ireland between 2000 and 2001. The documents disclose the role of former UDA boss Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair in a standoff at Drumcree, shedding new light on the volatile conditions of the period.

The Drumcree Standoff

According to the files, Johnny Adair, erstwhile leader of the UDA’s West Belfast brigade, presented a menacing figure during the Drumcree dispute. Living in exile in Scotland now, Adair’s intimidating tactics during the confrontation were noteworthy. However, an official document dated July 7, 2000, shows that then RUC Chief Constable Sir Ronnie Flanagan was undeterred.

Security Forces’ Upper Hand

Flanagan, exhibiting confidence in the strategy adopted for managing the Drumcree situation, asserted that the security forces had an advantage. He also noted that the levels of violence were on a downward trajectory. Adair, apprehensive about the prospect of returning to prison, was reportedly retreating from the confrontation.

Adair’s Exploitation Attempts

A memo from Downing Street Chief of Staff Jonathan Powell throws light on ex-First Minister David Trimble’s concerns surrounding Adair’s intentions to leverage the Drumcree dispute for his personal ends.

The Aftermath

The declassified files hold a letter from civil servant Sarah Todd regarding Johnny Adair’s arrest in relation to his alleged involvement in violence in the Shankill Road area of Belfast. This led to his eventual imprisonment. The Secretary of State at the time was determined to challenge the ‘mafia culture’ associated with decades of paramilitary conflict, which Adair was considered to be fostering.