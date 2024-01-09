Deborah Honig Named Samsung UK’s First Chief Customer Officer

Samsung UK has appointed Deborah Honig as its inaugural Chief Customer Officer. Honig, a seasoned professional with a rich pedigree in strategy and transformation roles at notable brands, will focus on refining Samsung’s customer experience and business offering.

A Glittering Career

Tracing Honig’s illustrious career reveals a wealth of experience that spans multiple industries and brands. From strategic positions at global consulting powerhouse McKinsey, coffee giant Starbucks, to her stint as a general manager at Diageo’s European reserve business, Honig has been at the helm of transformation across various sectors. Her role at Amazon was instrumental in shaping the retail store proposition.

Later, at Nike, she escalated from the role of direct retail senior director to become the omnichannel leader for the EMEA region. Prior to her new mandate at Samsung, Honig served as the group strategy and transformation director at Marks & Spencer, followed by a consulting role.

Customer-Centric Mandate

At Samsung, Honig’s mandate will be to foster a more customer-centric culture within the company. She will be entrusted with nurturing long-term customer loyalty through personalized relationships. Her role will also involve driving transformation across brand communications, partner engagement, and internal collaboration within the company.

Her appointment has received the endorsement of Samsung UK & Ireland president Inha Cho, who underscored the importance of this role for the company’s strategy. Cho expressed enthusiasm about Honig’s ability to drive transformational change across the brand’s communications and partner engagement.

Appointment Amid Profit Warning

The announcement of Honig’s appointment coincides with Samsung’s profit warning, which has projected a significant drop in profits for the last quarter of 2023. However, the company is optimistic about the transformational change Honig’s leadership could bring, particularly in fortifying the brand’s customer relations and business offering in the UK.