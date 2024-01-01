Dean of Jersey Sets Agenda for 2024: Cost of Living, Peace, and Faith

The turn of the year often prompts reflection and anticipation, and for The Very Reverend Michael Keirle, Dean of Jersey, it’s no different. In his recent conversation with ITV News, Keirle laid out his hopes and aspirations for 2024, putting a sharp focus on the cost of living crisis in Jersey and the necessity of establishing a living wage for the island’s residents.

Addressing the Cost of Living Crisis

As the dean of the largest Channel Island, Keirle is acutely aware of the financial struggles faced by many islanders. In response, he advocates for the adoption of a living wage – a move that could significantly alleviate the financial burdens weighing on many residents. Last year, the Church launched the ‘warm spaces initiative’ at St Helier church, offering free WiFi, coffee, and toast as a tangible expression of support in the face of community hardship.

Voicing Concerns about the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Keirle’s concerns, however, extend beyond the shores of Jersey. He highlighted the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, calling for a fair and just ceasefire. His personal experiences in Gaza during the first intifada in 1988 have left an indelible mark, making him a vocal advocate for peace in the region. The Dean expressed his sorrow over the enduring tragedy and the devastating impact of the conflict on everyday lives.

Religion in Jersey: A Shift in Focus

Keirle also addressed the decline in religious affiliation among islanders, suggesting a shift in focus from the institutional aspect of religion to faith and relationship. Despite the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic posed to churches, Keirle noted a post-pandemic resurgence in community engagement and religious worship. He sees this as a hopeful sign, indicative of a potential revival of faith within the community.

Meanwhile, in a significant move towards addressing the housing affordability crisis in Jersey, the Infrastructure Minister has given a nod for a £120 million development project in St Helier. The project will include residential apartments, a hotel, and dining facilities, bringing a glimmer of hope for many residents grappling with the cost of living.

