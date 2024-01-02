Dean Keirle Addresses Cost of Living Crisis and More: 2024 Outlook

As we usher in 2024, the Dean of Jersey, the Very Reverend Michael Keirle, has underscored a critical concern for residents: the cost of living crisis. In a candid conversation with ITV News, Dean Keirle championed the implementation of a living wage to alleviate the financial pressure on islanders. His comments come against the backdrop of ongoing efforts by the Church, including the ‘warm spaces initiative’ at St Helier church, a project providing free WiFi, coffee, and toast.

Looking Ahead: A Call for Ceasefire and Faith

For 2024, Dean Keirle expressed a fervent desire for a just ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict, drawing from his personal experiences in Gaza during the first intifada. His call for peace echoes the sentiments of many, reflecting a global yearning for resolution.

On the religious front, the Dean discussed the apparent decline in religious affiliation on the island. A recent survey pointed to a diminishing faith in the institution of religion, a trend Dean Keirle believes can be countered by focusing on the essence of faith and relationships. Despite the decline, he noted that the Church has observed growth both nationally and in Jersey, particularly in the post-Covid era as people seek to reconnect with community and worship.

Recognizing Contributions and Looking Forward

The conversation with ITV News also highlighted the recognition of several individuals by King Charles III for their significant contributions. While the identities of these individuals were not disclosed, such recognitions exemplify the spirit of community and the power of individual contributions.

