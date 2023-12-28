en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Davina McCall’s Royal Correspondences and TV Antics Unveiled Ahead of her MBE

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:14 am EST
Davina McCall’s Royal Correspondences and TV Antics Unveiled Ahead of her MBE

Davina McCall, recognized face on ‘The Masked Singer’ and esteemed television presenter, is preparing to receive an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) next month. McCall disclosed her long-standing tradition of communicating with the Royal Family, dating back to her tender age of eight. This personal ritual began with a letter to Queen Elizabeth II and has since extended to various other members of the monarchy, including Princess Margaret, Princess Diana, and Prince Charles.

Correspondence with the Royals

McCall’s royal correspondences have not been merely fan mails. They have often been tied to significant events. For instance, she wrote to Princess Diana following her groundbreaking Panorama interview and to Prince Charles amidst his ‘Climategate’ controversy. Her affinity for the royals has been reciprocated with a touching letter from Prince William, congratulating her on her impending MBE, a gesture she found deeply meaningful.

More than Just a TV Personality

Beyond her roles on the telly, McCall has also dabbled in the world of sci-fi. She surprised her fans with a cameo appearance on the Christmas Day episode of ‘Doctor Who’, where she played herself, a secret she successfully kept from her family until the public announcement. This wasn’t her first stint with the iconic show, though. She previously lent her voice to a character in a 2005 episode of ‘Doctor Who’.

Behind the Scenes of ‘The Masked Singer’

McCall also shared an amusing incident from ‘The Masked Singer’, where she stormed off stage, flushed with embarrassment for failing to recognize a close friend hidden behind one of the show’s elaborate costumes. As a mother of three, she finds joy in maintaining the suspense of professional secrets, especially the identities on ‘The Masked Singer’, from her family to keep the excitement of the reveals alive.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Storm Gerrit Unleashes Havoc Across Wales, Causes Power Outages and Travel Disruptions

By BNN Correspondents

Bristol Man Jailed for Dealing Drugs Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

By Safak Costu

Overlooked TV Series of 2023: Hidden Gems in the Streaming Era

By Geeta Pillai

A Royal Evolution: Exploring Kate Middleton's Fashion Transformation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Resilient Manchester City Triumphs over Everton in Premier League Clas ...
@Football · 49 mins
Resilient Manchester City Triumphs over Everton in Premier League Clas ...
heart comment 0
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Acquires Significant Stake in Manchester United

By Salman Khan

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Acquires Significant Stake in Manchester United
Localized Tornado Ravages Greater Manchester Amidst Storm Gerrit’s Wake

By BNN Correspondents

Localized Tornado Ravages Greater Manchester Amidst Storm Gerrit's Wake
Jason Donovan’s £5.5m Mansion: A Glimpse into Notting Hill’s Real Estate

By Geeta Pillai

Jason Donovan's £5.5m Mansion: A Glimpse into Notting Hill's Real Estate
UK’s ‘Worst Kept Secret’: General Election Looms Amid Political Turbulence

By Waqas Arain

UK's 'Worst Kept Secret': General Election Looms Amid Political Turbulence
Latest Headlines
World News
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity
1 min
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity
OIC Condemns Israel's Actions Against Palestinians
8 mins
OIC Condemns Israel's Actions Against Palestinians
Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
11 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Syria Condemns Israel's Actions in Formal Letter to the United Nations
11 mins
Syria Condemns Israel's Actions in Formal Letter to the United Nations
Dr. Cosmas Musumali Applauds UPND's Getrude Imenda for Acknowledging Governance Failures
11 mins
Dr. Cosmas Musumali Applauds UPND's Getrude Imenda for Acknowledging Governance Failures
Parliamentary Rep. Jesma Paul-Victor Urges Action for Coulibistrie and Local Farmers
13 mins
Parliamentary Rep. Jesma Paul-Victor Urges Action for Coulibistrie and Local Farmers
Oyo State: Sacked Council Officials Accuse Governor Makinde of Deception over Unpaid Allowances
13 mins
Oyo State: Sacked Council Officials Accuse Governor Makinde of Deception over Unpaid Allowances
New York Steam Pipe Failure Sparks Asbestos Concerns and Interrupts Services
14 mins
New York Steam Pipe Failure Sparks Asbestos Concerns and Interrupts Services
Edo State Governorship Aspirant Pledges to Eradicate Poverty and Unemployment
14 mins
Edo State Governorship Aspirant Pledges to Eradicate Poverty and Unemployment
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
1 hour
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app