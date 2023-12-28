Davina McCall’s Royal Correspondences and TV Antics Unveiled Ahead of her MBE

Davina McCall, recognized face on ‘The Masked Singer’ and esteemed television presenter, is preparing to receive an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) next month. McCall disclosed her long-standing tradition of communicating with the Royal Family, dating back to her tender age of eight. This personal ritual began with a letter to Queen Elizabeth II and has since extended to various other members of the monarchy, including Princess Margaret, Princess Diana, and Prince Charles.

Correspondence with the Royals

McCall’s royal correspondences have not been merely fan mails. They have often been tied to significant events. For instance, she wrote to Princess Diana following her groundbreaking Panorama interview and to Prince Charles amidst his ‘Climategate’ controversy. Her affinity for the royals has been reciprocated with a touching letter from Prince William, congratulating her on her impending MBE, a gesture she found deeply meaningful.

More than Just a TV Personality

Beyond her roles on the telly, McCall has also dabbled in the world of sci-fi. She surprised her fans with a cameo appearance on the Christmas Day episode of ‘Doctor Who’, where she played herself, a secret she successfully kept from her family until the public announcement. This wasn’t her first stint with the iconic show, though. She previously lent her voice to a character in a 2005 episode of ‘Doctor Who’.

Behind the Scenes of ‘The Masked Singer’

McCall also shared an amusing incident from ‘The Masked Singer’, where she stormed off stage, flushed with embarrassment for failing to recognize a close friend hidden behind one of the show’s elaborate costumes. As a mother of three, she finds joy in maintaining the suspense of professional secrets, especially the identities on ‘The Masked Singer’, from her family to keep the excitement of the reveals alive.