David Tennant to Host British Academy Film Awards: A Star-Studded Night Awaits

On February 18, the British Academy Film Awards will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall, with the Scottish actor, David Tennant, hosting the ceremony for the first time. Known for his roles in 'Doctor Who', 'Broadchurch', and 'Good Omens', Tennant expressed his excitement and privilege in taking on the role.

"It's a thrill to be asked to host the BAFTAs," he said. "I've attended many times as a nominee and it's always an exciting and overwhelming night."

A More Relaxing Experience

For Tennant, hosting the awards ceremony is a more relaxing experience than being a nominee. "There's less pressure on you as a host," he explained. "You don't have to worry about winning or preparing a speech."

Tennant humorously reserves the right to change his mind on the day of the event, but for now, he is looking forward to being the master of ceremonies.

A Night of Entertainment and Honors

The awards ceremony will feature musical performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham, as well as honors for Samantha Morton and June Givanni. The atom-bomb epic 'Oppenheimer' leads the race with 13 nominations, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11, and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'The Zone of Interest' with 9 each.

The nominees for Best Actor include Austin Butler for his role in 'Elvis', and Bill Nighy for his role in 'Living'. The British Academy Film Awards ceremony will air live on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK, as well as on BritBox International in select countries.

Viewers in India can watch the event on Lionsgate Play streaming on February 19 at 12:30 am.

As Tennant takes the stage to host the ceremony, he will be surrounded by a mix of famous and talented people in attendance. For Tennant, the atmosphere of the awards ceremony is both exciting and overwhelming.

"There's a real buzz in the air," he said. "It's a night that celebrates the best of British and international cinema, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."