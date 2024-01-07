David Snook: The Unstoppable Educator Awarded the British Empire Medal

David Snook, a 42-year-old man from Whitstable, England, who lives with cerebral palsy, has been awarded the British Empire Medal, recognizing his significant contributions to education. This honor comes as an inspiring testament to his indomitable spirit, overcoming the odds stacked against him to not only excel academically but also help others achieve similar success.

Defying the Odds

As a five-year-old, Snook was told by staff at a special needs school that he would never be able to read. However, he defied this prognosis with sheer determination, leading to his transfer to a mainstream school, St Anselm’s Catholic School, where he demonstrated his academic prowess.

Despite dealing with slower reading and thinking speed due to his condition, Snook achieved nine GCSEs and an A-Level English with a B-grade. His academic journey didn’t stop there. He went on to earn a joint honours degree in English and History from Canterbury Christ Church University, a significant achievement that stands as a testament to his perseverance.

A Lifelong Commitment to Education

For the past two decades, Snook has dedicated his life to education, volunteering at Hampton Primary School in Herne Bay. Here, he provides one-on-one reading support to nine-year-old students, helping them overcome their reading challenges. His dedication to nurturing young minds and helping them unlock the joys of literacy has remained unwavering, earning him widespread admiration.

Sharing the Honor

Upon receiving the prestigious British Empire Medal, Snook graciously shared the honor with the staff at Hampton Primary School, acknowledging their support in his journey. This summer, he will be officially recognized for his remarkable contributions to education at a garden party at Buckingham Palace, further cementing his legacy as an inspiring figure in the world of education.

David Snook’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of education and the limitless potential that lies within each individual, irrespective of their circumstances. His journey from a child told he would never read to a man who now helps others learn to read is an inspiration to all.