David Reeve Steps Down as Chairman of Sandringham Flower Show After 26 Years

David Reeve, a seasoned royal protection officer and longstanding chairman of the Sandringham Flower Show, culminated his 26-year tenure on the committee. Reeve, now a septuagenarian at 77, embarked on his journey with the show prior to his retirement from the police force in 2001. His role extended beyond administrative duties, as he accompanied the royal patrons through the horticultural spectacle, starting with the late Queen Mother.

Legacy of Royal Patronage

In spite of her age and health complications, the Queen Mother was an ardent participant until her final appearance at the show in 2001, a year before her passing at the age of 101. The event continues to be a royal favorite, with King Charles III and Queen Camilla being regular attendees. Reeve lauded the show’s consistent royal support, noting it as exceptional even in comparison to major global events.

A Pillar of Local Philanthropy

The Sandringham Flower Show, a traditional village event held on the last Wednesday of July, has been a beacon of charitable support for west Norfolk. Under Reeve’s leadership, the event has raised over £800,000 for charities and good causes. The show’s philanthropic impact aligns with its ethos of fostering community spirit and promoting local horticultural talent.

Stepping Down, But Not Out

Although Reeve has relinquished his role as chairman, he plans to remain an active member of the committee. Citing age and the physical demands of the role, Reeve expressed his intent to step down on a high note, retaining his commitment to the event. Reeve will be a part of the forthcoming event slated for July 31, continuing his legacy of involvement with the show.