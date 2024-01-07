en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

David Reeve Steps Down as Chairman of Sandringham Flower Show After 26 Years

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
David Reeve Steps Down as Chairman of Sandringham Flower Show After 26 Years

David Reeve, a seasoned royal protection officer and longstanding chairman of the Sandringham Flower Show, culminated his 26-year tenure on the committee. Reeve, now a septuagenarian at 77, embarked on his journey with the show prior to his retirement from the police force in 2001. His role extended beyond administrative duties, as he accompanied the royal patrons through the horticultural spectacle, starting with the late Queen Mother.

Legacy of Royal Patronage

In spite of her age and health complications, the Queen Mother was an ardent participant until her final appearance at the show in 2001, a year before her passing at the age of 101. The event continues to be a royal favorite, with King Charles III and Queen Camilla being regular attendees. Reeve lauded the show’s consistent royal support, noting it as exceptional even in comparison to major global events.

A Pillar of Local Philanthropy

The Sandringham Flower Show, a traditional village event held on the last Wednesday of July, has been a beacon of charitable support for west Norfolk. Under Reeve’s leadership, the event has raised over £800,000 for charities and good causes. The show’s philanthropic impact aligns with its ethos of fostering community spirit and promoting local horticultural talent.

Stepping Down, But Not Out

Although Reeve has relinquished his role as chairman, he plans to remain an active member of the committee. Citing age and the physical demands of the role, Reeve expressed his intent to step down on a high note, retaining his commitment to the event. Reeve will be a part of the forthcoming event slated for July 31, continuing his legacy of involvement with the show.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
8 mins ago
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
The world of English and Scottish football has lately been riddled with rivalries and controversies. In a recent incident, the trial of a high-profile player was delayed due to potential bias, as two jury members held season tickets to the club’s rivals. This event underscores the depth of football rivalries and their profound societal implications.
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
Krewe of Choctaw Rings in 89th Anniversary with a Grand Versailles-themed Pow-Wow
19 mins ago
Krewe of Choctaw Rings in 89th Anniversary with a Grand Versailles-themed Pow-Wow
Essex Honors Beloved Residents with Death Notices and Memoriams
25 mins ago
Essex Honors Beloved Residents with Death Notices and Memoriams
Bollywood’s New Narrative: Spotlight on Elder Care Reflects Societal Transformation in India
10 mins ago
Bollywood’s New Narrative: Spotlight on Elder Care Reflects Societal Transformation in India
Transgender Voting Rights Championed in Vijayawada
13 mins ago
Transgender Voting Rights Championed in Vijayawada
Unyielding Spirit: Greek Festival of Theofania Celebrated in Melbourne Amidst Rain
14 mins ago
Unyielding Spirit: Greek Festival of Theofania Celebrated in Melbourne Amidst Rain
Latest Headlines
World News
Low Voter Turnout and Single-Party Polling Agents Mark National Elections: CEC Reports
24 seconds
Low Voter Turnout and Single-Party Polling Agents Mark National Elections: CEC Reports
Gastonia's Confederate Monument: A Symbol of Division Amid Legal and Political Strife
29 seconds
Gastonia's Confederate Monument: A Symbol of Division Amid Legal and Political Strife
Ellyse Perry: Marking a Milestone in Women's Cricket
3 mins
Ellyse Perry: Marking a Milestone in Women's Cricket
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
4 mins
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
Scotland Caught in Intense Debate Over Assisted Dying Legislation
4 mins
Scotland Caught in Intense Debate Over Assisted Dying Legislation
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
4 mins
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
5 mins
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
5 mins
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
6 mins
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app