David Beckham’s Playful Jab at Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claim Lights Up New Year’s Eve

On the last evening of 2023, the dazzling Ritz restaurant in London morphed into a playground for the Beckhams. David Beckham, the celebrated footballer, playfully jabbed at his wife, Victoria Beckham’s previous assertion of growing up ‘working class.’ The gathering comprised the power couple’s family, including Victoria’s parents, and was punctuated with light-hearted banter that embodied the high-profile lifestyle of the Beckhams.

David’s Playful Jab

In a carousel of photos shared by David, he was seen celebrating New Year’s Eve with his wife and children. His jovial dig was a reference to a viral clip from his Netflix documentary, where Victoria claimed her ‘working class’ roots. The playful jab, indicative of their light-hearted camaraderie, was a highlight of the evening. This event marked the continuation of their public life, often scrutinized and always under the spotlight. The couple, who celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in October, continues to captivate fans with their enduring bond.

Victoria’s Handbag Gets Its Own Chair

An amusing detail that caught the fans’ attention was Victoria’s handbag occupying its own chair. This seemingly innocuous act added a dash of humour to the evening, underscoring the couple’s light-hearted approach to their high-profile lifestyle.

