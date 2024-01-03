en English
David Beckham’s Playful Jab at Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claim Lights Up New Year’s Eve

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
David Beckham’s Playful Jab at Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claim Lights Up New Year’s Eve

On the last evening of 2023, the dazzling Ritz restaurant in London morphed into a playground for the Beckhams. David Beckham, the celebrated footballer, playfully jabbed at his wife, Victoria Beckham’s previous assertion of growing up ‘working class.’ The gathering comprised the power couple’s family, including Victoria’s parents, and was punctuated with light-hearted banter that embodied the high-profile lifestyle of the Beckhams.

David’s Playful Jab

In a carousel of photos shared by David, he was seen celebrating New Year’s Eve with his wife and children. His jovial dig was a reference to a viral clip from his Netflix documentary, where Victoria claimed her ‘working class’ roots. The playful jab, indicative of their light-hearted camaraderie, was a highlight of the evening. This event marked the continuation of their public life, often scrutinized and always under the spotlight. The couple, who celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in October, continues to captivate fans with their enduring bond.

Victoria’s Handbag Gets Its Own Chair

An amusing detail that caught the fans’ attention was Victoria’s handbag occupying its own chair. This seemingly innocuous act added a dash of humour to the evening, underscoring the couple’s light-hearted approach to their high-profile lifestyle.

Other News

On a more somber note, other unrelated news shared the limelight. This included Lee Sun-kyun’s request to police regarding his drug probe before his tragic suicide. Additionally, the struggles faced by Shane MacGowan’s widow following his death were brought to light. A lawsuit against Slipknot by the estate of Joey Jordison, accusing the band of profiting from his death, also made headlines.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

