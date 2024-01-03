David Beckham Teases Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claims During New Year’s Eve Lunch

David Beckham, the acclaimed footballer, has humorously called out his wife, Victoria Beckham, for her assertions of a ‘working class’ upbringing. This light-hearted jab took place during a New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz in London, attended by Victoria and her parents. The luxurious setting and the arrival of Victoria’s parents in a Rolls-Royce seemed to contradict her ‘working class’ claims, sparking David’s playful comment.

Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claims Called Into Question

David’s teasing remark was a follow-up to a recent Netflix documentary in which Victoria’s claims about her childhood came under scrutiny. During a particular scene, David questioned Victoria’s on-camera assertion about her ‘working class’ childhood. This led to her admission that she was indeed driven to school in a Rolls-Royce during her growing years. This revelation seemed to contradict her claims of a humble upbringing, providing a humorous twist to their conversation.

Fans Appreciate David’s Light-Hearted Approach

Fans of the Beckhams found David’s sense of humor amusing, with many taking to social media to comment on his playful jab. Notably, fans were tickled by the detail of Victoria giving her handbag its own chair at the table during the New Year’s Eve lunch. This extravagant action further highlighted the contrast between Victoria’s claims and the reality of their luxurious lifestyle, adding an additional layer of amusement for fans.

David Continues Teasing Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claims

David seems to be enjoying the playful banter around Victoria’s ‘working class’ claims. His New Year’s Eve post was a continuation of this light-hearted discourse, as he used the opportunity to tease Victoria about her assertions. Whether this will lead to more revelations or simply remain a playful jest within the Beckham family, only time will tell. Regardless, fans seem to be enjoying this humorous side of David, as they continue to engage with his social media posts and share their amusement.