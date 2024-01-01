en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

David Beckham Teases Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claim as their Business Ventures Thrive

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
David Beckham Teases Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claim as their Business Ventures Thrive

David Beckham, the iconic footballer and businessman, recently sparked amusement during a family New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz London. He humorously alluded to his wife, Victoria Beckham’s claim of a ‘very working class’ background. The jest was a reference to a scene from their Netflix documentary series ‘Beckham’. In the said scene, David had questioned Victoria’s ‘working class’ claim, pointing out that her father owned a Rolls-Royce during the 1980s.

‘Working Class’ Banter

The New Year’s Eve event saw Beckham once again teasing his wife about her upbringing. In a social media post, he captioned a photo of Victoria’s parents and them at The Ritz as ‘Very working class. My mother & father in law left in their Rolls’. This tongue-in-cheek comment was well-received by fans, appreciating the couple’s playful dynamic and authenticity.

(Read Also: Celebrity Family Additions of 2023: From Newborns to Feathered Friends)

Business Success Beyond Public Personas

While the Beckhams’ public personas are often the center of attention, their success extends to their thriving business ventures. David Beckham’s businesses, including sponsorships and his production firm Studio 99, brought in £72.6 million in 2022. Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty businesses also experienced substantial growth, with a 44% increase in revenue, amounting to £58.8 million, despite operating at a loss.

(Read Also: Celebrity Psychic Inbaal Honigman Predicts High-Profile Relationships for 2024)

Combined Sales Exceeding £130 Million

Together, the couple’s combined annual sales from their consumer, media, and fashion empires exceeded £130 million, indicating the depth of their entrepreneurial acumen. The Netflix documentary ‘Beckham’, released in October, has also immensely contributed to the couple’s significant earnings. Even as they continue to entertain fans with their light-hearted banter, the Beckhams are cementing their legacy as successful entrepreneurs.

Read More

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Telegraph's Share Tips for 2024: A Beacon of Hope for Investors

By Safak Costu

Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue

By Saboor Bayat

Ontario's 2023 Regulatory Changes: A Reshaping of Multiple Sectors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bank of Israel Cuts Interest Rates Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

2024 Market Outlook: Spotlight on 2024 X Corp & Potential Highs and Lo ...
@Business · 27 mins
2024 Market Outlook: Spotlight on 2024 X Corp & Potential Highs and Lo ...
heart comment 0
X Corp. Invests in Chad’s Development: A Strategic Move Towards African Markets

By Ayesha Mumtaz

X Corp. Invests in Chad's Development: A Strategic Move Towards African Markets
Garrett Popcorn Heiress, Hannah Chody Milburn, Flaunts Luxurious Lifestyle on Social Media

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Garrett Popcorn Heiress, Hannah Chody Milburn, Flaunts Luxurious Lifestyle on Social Media
SJVN Limited Gets Nod to Establish Four Joint Ventures with Ministry of Power

By Dil Bar Irshad

SJVN Limited Gets Nod to Establish Four Joint Ventures with Ministry of Power
Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted of Labour Law Violations in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted of Labour Law Violations in Bangladesh
Latest Headlines
World News
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury
2 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
3 mins
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform
4 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform
MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition
5 mins
MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
7 mins
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
7 mins
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
8 mins
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
10 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
10 mins
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
47 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app