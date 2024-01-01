David Beckham Teases Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claim as their Business Ventures Thrive

David Beckham, the iconic footballer and businessman, recently sparked amusement during a family New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz London. He humorously alluded to his wife, Victoria Beckham’s claim of a ‘very working class’ background. The jest was a reference to a scene from their Netflix documentary series ‘Beckham’. In the said scene, David had questioned Victoria’s ‘working class’ claim, pointing out that her father owned a Rolls-Royce during the 1980s.

‘Working Class’ Banter

The New Year’s Eve event saw Beckham once again teasing his wife about her upbringing. In a social media post, he captioned a photo of Victoria’s parents and them at The Ritz as ‘Very working class. My mother & father in law left in their Rolls’. This tongue-in-cheek comment was well-received by fans, appreciating the couple’s playful dynamic and authenticity.

Business Success Beyond Public Personas

While the Beckhams’ public personas are often the center of attention, their success extends to their thriving business ventures. David Beckham’s businesses, including sponsorships and his production firm Studio 99, brought in £72.6 million in 2022. Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty businesses also experienced substantial growth, with a 44% increase in revenue, amounting to £58.8 million, despite operating at a loss.

Combined Sales Exceeding £130 Million

Together, the couple’s combined annual sales from their consumer, media, and fashion empires exceeded £130 million, indicating the depth of their entrepreneurial acumen. The Netflix documentary ‘Beckham’, released in October, has also immensely contributed to the couple’s significant earnings. Even as they continue to entertain fans with their light-hearted banter, the Beckhams are cementing their legacy as successful entrepreneurs.

