en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

David Beckham: From Football Legend to Business Tycoon

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
David Beckham: From Football Legend to Business Tycoon

Former football sensation David Beckham’s transition from celebrated athlete to successful businessman is a testament to his versatility and ambition. Since retiring from professional football in May 2013, Beckham has ventured into a variety of successful enterprises, leaving an indelible mark beyond the football field. His illustrious career saw him representing top European clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Milan before he played his final match for Paris Saint-Germain.

Beckham’s Post-Athletic Endeavors

Beckham’s post-athletic endeavors have ranged from brand endorsements to business investments. His endorsements include global brands like Puma, Monster Energy, Bose, and Adidas. He established the Reserve Padel club, an ultra-exclusive venue that hosts Art Basel Miami Beach parties, further demonstrating his entrepreneurial acumen.

In addition to these ventures, Beckham has invested in various companies demonstrating his commitment to sustainability and innovation. One such investment is a 10% stake in Lunaz Design, a UK-based company specializing in converting classic combustion engine vehicles into electric ones.

A Classic Reinvented: The Aston Martin DB6

One of Lunaz Design’s notable projects is the transformation of the Aston Martin DB6, a car that followed the iconic DB5 made famous by James Bond. The DB6, while lacking the same recognition as its predecessor, has gained newfound notoriety through its transformation. The vehicle’s retrofit involved the implementation of sustainable materials, like apple skin for car seats and fishing net mats, and eco-friendly components such as wood and corn fiber in cabin elements.

Replacing the DB6’s original combustion engine is an electric system capable of 375 hp. While specific battery capacity and range have not been disclosed, similar Lunaz conversions suggest a range of around 410 kilometers per charge. This bold move not only improves the car’s aerodynamics but also aligns with the global shift towards sustainable transportation.

Other Iconic Conversions

Lunaz Design’s portfolio extends beyond the Aston Martin DB6. It includes electric versions of other classic British cars like the Jaguar XK120, Bentley S2 Continental, Rolls-Royce Phantom V, and the first-generation Range Rover. Each conversion showcases the company’s commitment to preserving automotive history while adapting to the future of transportation.

Through his ventures and investments, Beckham continues to showcase his versatility, making him a figure synonymous with both grit and grace. His influence, which transcends the pitch, has established him as a businessman whose appeal stems not only from his charisma but also from his commitment to sustainability and innovation.

0
Automotive Business United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
18 mins ago
Declining Prices of Used EVs: A Boon or a Bane for the Industry?
A downward trend in used electric vehicle (EV) prices has sparked a debate among industry insiders about its potential impact on the larger adoption of EVs. Recent market research shows a decline of about 30% year over year in the prices of used EVs, as per data from September and October. Lower Prices: A Boon
Declining Prices of Used EVs: A Boon or a Bane for the Industry?
Overweight Caravans on Australian Roads: A Call for Mandatory Towing Courses
42 mins ago
Overweight Caravans on Australian Roads: A Call for Mandatory Towing Courses
Webasto Sets Sights on Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market
50 mins ago
Webasto Sets Sights on Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market
The Dawn of Transparency: Revolutionizing Industries with Transformative Material
24 mins ago
The Dawn of Transparency: Revolutionizing Industries with Transformative Material
Urgent Recall for Volkswagen Caddies: Airbag Deactivation Switch Error Raises Safety Concerns
29 mins ago
Urgent Recall for Volkswagen Caddies: Airbag Deactivation Switch Error Raises Safety Concerns
2024 Predictions: Shifts in Australian Property Market and Unique Auto Industry Development
29 mins ago
2024 Predictions: Shifts in Australian Property Market and Unique Auto Industry Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
16 seconds
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
31 seconds
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
40 seconds
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
42 seconds
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
57 seconds
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
2 mins
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
2 mins
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
2 mins
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
2 mins
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
43 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
51 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app