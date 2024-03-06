Data Centre World Awards 2024 Winners: Innovations & Leaders Shaping the Future

The Data Centre World Awards 2024, held at ExCeL London on March 6, celebrated the luminaries and groundbreaking projects setting new standards in the data centre industry. Among the notable winners were EkkoSense with Virgin Media O2, and STACK Infrastructure EMEA, recognized for their remarkable contributions to energy efficiency and sustainability.

Trailblazing Energy Savings and Sustainability

EkkoSense and Virgin Media O2's collaboration has been a game-changer, achieving a 15% reduction in cooling costs across 20 UK sites, translating to a £1.45 million annual saving. This success story is powered by EkkoSense's cutting-edge real-time machine learning data and AI-driven algorithms. Meanwhile, STACK Infrastructure EMEA, in partnership with Hafslund Oslo Celsio, launched Europe's first city-scale heat reuse project. This initiative has significantly reduced the energy required to heat Oslo homes, saving 17.65 GWh annually by reusing heat from STACK's Oslo data centre.

Innovation Across the Globe

From the UK to Brazil and South Africa, other winners like Marchini Curran Associates, Scala Data Centers, and CSSI South Africa showcased the global reach of data centre innovation. Marchini Curran Associates' KAO Datacentre 2 is noted for its high-performance infrastructure and sustainability. Scala Data Centers' hyperscale facility in Brazil, constructed 50% faster than traditional methods, emphasizes scalable, high-energy efficiency standards. CSSI South Africa, with its CipherVault Data Centre, stands out for its advanced solar power harvesting system, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Special Contributions and Talent Development

The awards also highlighted contributions to resilience and talent development within the industry. Spa Communications, on behalf of Panduit, introduced RapidID, revolutionizing cable management and enhancing operational resilience. VID FIREKILL presented a holistic fire protection solution tailored for data centres, addressing the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries. In the realm of talent development, CNet Training, in collaboration with ALET UTCs & Partners, and the Rising Star programme by HireHigher and Portman Partners, were recognized for addressing the digital infrastructure talent shortage and promoting the data centre sector as a viable career path.

As the Data Centre World Awards 2024 concluded, the achievements of the winners not only underscore the industry's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability but also highlight the collaborative efforts driving future advancements. These recognitions serve as a beacon for the ongoing evolution of the data centre industry, marking a significant step towards addressing global challenges and shaping the digital infrastructure of tomorrow.