Dashwood Manor, a Basingstoke-based care home run by Care UK, has stepped forward with a £800 donation to the Beggarwood Community Centre, earmarked for the Café in the Park project. This initiative is a cornerstone for community engagement, offering a range of activities including monthly lunches, health walks, and toddler groups aimed at fostering a sense of community and combating isolation. The contribution from Dashwood Manor is specifically intended to support the continuation of these vital community lunches, with residents and the care home's catering team volunteering their time and skills.

Advertisment

Strengthening Community Ties

At the heart of this partnership is the desire to create a stronger, more interconnected community. Dashwood Manor's involvement goes beyond a simple donation; it represents a commitment to active participation in local life. Home manager Dil Perera highlighted the residents' enthusiasm for giving back to an initiative that plays a significant role in their social activities. This collaboration not only aids in the success of the Café in the Park project but also enriches the lives of Dashwood Manor's residents, providing them with opportunities to engage in meaningful community service.

Enhancing Quality of Life

Advertisment

Opened in September 2021, Dashwood Manor was designed with the goal of promoting an active and independent lifestyle among its residents. The care home features a variety of luxury amenities and is now extending its ethos of quality living to the wider community through its support of the Beggarwood Café initiative. This effort is a testament to the belief that a care home should be a place of active engagement, not just a residence, and that contributing to the local community can play a critical role in enhancing the overall quality of life for its residents.

Looking Forward

The collaboration between Dashwood Manor and the Beggarwood Community Centre is a shining example of how local businesses and community projects can work together for mutual benefit. As this partnership continues to grow, it promises to bring about tangible improvements in the lives of many local residents, fostering a stronger, more vibrant community. The success of this initiative may hopefully inspire similar collaborations elsewhere, showcasing the positive impact that care homes can have beyond their immediate surroundings.

For more information on the Café in the Park initiative and other community-building projects in Basingstoke, visit In Your Area. To explore the rich history of Hampshire and its communities, consider visiting some of the best history museums as recommended on TripAdvisor.