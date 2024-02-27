Darwin Clayton to Sponsor BSIA 2024 Awards, Celebrating UK Security Excellence

Darwin Clayton Partners with BSIA for 2024 Security Awards
The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) has welcomed Darwin Clayton, a leading security industry specialist insurance broker, as the main sponsor for its 2024 awards scheme. This partnership underscores the firm's commitment to recognizing outstanding security personnel across the UK. With a rich legacy exceeding a century in insurance brokerage and an enduring association with the BSIA since 2004, Darwin Clayton is set to sponsor five key categories. These include Best Team, Service to the Customer, Outstanding Act, Security Manager of the Year, and the Gaby Hutchinson Award for Best Newcomer.
Significance of the Sponsorship
Mike Reddington, BSIA's Chief Executive, and Mark Harris, Director of Darwin Clayton, both expressed their enthusiasm for this collaboration. Reddington highlighted the awards as a pivotal component of the BSIA's strategy to appreciate its members and their contributions to security. Harris, on behalf of Darwin Clayton, emphasized the company’s pride in supporting the awards, reflecting on the long-standing relationship with the security industry and the BSIA. This sponsorship not only reinforces Darwin Clayton's dedication to the security sector but also illuminates the importance of recognizing security professionals' hard work and dedication across the UK.
Award Categories and Timeline
The awards scheme is designed to honor the excellence of security officers in various categories, with regional winners advancing to the national stage. The regional security personnel categories are now open for entries until April 3, with winners to be announced later in the month. The culmination of this event will be at the national level, where finalists will be celebrated on July 3 at the Royal Lancaster London. This structured approach ensures that individuals at every level get the recognition they deserve, celebrating their commitment to keeping people, properties, and places safe.
Looking Ahead
The partnership between Darwin Clayton and BSIA for the 2024 awards heralds a new chapter in acknowledging the unsung heroes of the security industry. As the event approaches, anticipation builds for the celebration of excellence within the security sector. This collaboration not only highlights the achievements of individual security personnel but also strengthens the bond between the BSIA and Darwin Clayton. As the security industry continues to evolve, this sponsorship is a testament to the enduring value placed on professional recognition and excellence.