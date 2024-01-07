en English
Agriculture

Dartmoor Management Review: Comprehensive but Lacking Urgency

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Dartmoor Management Review: Comprehensive but Lacking Urgency

An independent review, led by David Fursdon and commissioned by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), has offered a comprehensive evaluation of the management of protected sites on Dartmoor. The review, which was initiated due to growing concerns over changes in winter grazing, involved over 150 submissions and 200 discussions with key stakeholders, including commoners, Dartmoor National Park Authority, and Natural England.

Key Recommendations of the Review

The review puts forward a series of recommendations aimed at improving the condition of Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and overall management of Dartmoor’s land. These include the establishment of a Dartmoor Land-Use Management Group, support for conservation grazing, the creation of an agri-environment scheme, enhanced transparency in site monitoring, and a staffing increase for Natural England. The recommendations also underline the urgent need to address the poor state of Dartmoor’s commons and the necessity for action to restore wetlands, peat bogs, and heather moorland.

Responses and Criticisms

Harry Barton, former CEO of Devon Wildlife Trust, has responded to the report’s findings. While Barton acknowledges the comprehensive approach of the review, he criticizes its lack of urgency and absence of radical solutions to tackle Dartmoor’s declining bird population, poor ecological state, and carbon leakage. Despite the proposed management improvements, Barton argues that the report falls short in providing a decisive and immediate action plan for nature recovery.

The Future of Dartmoor

While the review provides a detailed examination of the current state of Dartmoor, it leaves the future of this protected site somewhat precarious. The report has been critiqued for avoiding the issue of overgrazing by sheep in winter and not arguing against burning, both of which contribute significantly to the poor state of the moor. As a result, while the review offers several insights into the management of Dartmoor, it is clear that more urgent and decisive action is required to ensure the long-term health and sustainability of this unique natural environment.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

