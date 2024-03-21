Danny Dyer Critiques John Torode's Cooking on This Morning, Sparks Laughter and Wardrobe Mishap Tale

Danny Dyer's appearance on This Morning turned into an unexpected comedy show when he critiqued John Torode's pea preparation, leading to laughter among hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley. The actor was on the show to promote his upcoming stint on The Great Celebrity Bake Off but ended up sharing a hilarious DIY disaster story, adding a unique twist to the episode.

Pea Critique Leaves Hosts in Hysterics

While promoting his participation in the charity baking competition, Dyer was invited to taste Torode's spring roast chicken with new potatoes and frozen peas. However, the meal didn't impress him, especially the peas. "Peas are a bit hard," Dyer commented, sparking immediate laughter from Deeley. Despite Torode's defense of his cooking, Dyer humorously insisted on his preference for mushy peas, leaving Shephard to playfully remark on Dyer's East End roots influencing his taste preferences.

Danny Dyer's DIY Disaster Turned Bake Off Challenge

Later in the show, Dyer recounted a personal DIY mishap that involved him accidentally constructing a wardrobe around himself, resulting in him having to smash his way out. This anecdote became the inspiration for his challenge on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, where he recreated the wardrobe mishap in cake form. This segment not only showcased Dyer's baking skills but also highlighted his ability to laugh at himself, further endearing him to the audience.

Reflections on Celebrity and Vulnerability

Danny Dyer's dual role as a critique of culinary skills and a participant in a charity baking show underscored the multifaceted nature of celebrities. His humorous but honest feedback on Torode's cooking and his candid sharing of a personal failure served as reminders that public figures, too, have everyday challenges and vulnerabilities. The episode left viewers with a lighter perspective on celebrity culture, emphasizing the importance of humor and the ability to not take oneself too seriously.