Dannii Minogue Returns as Host for Sapphic Dating Show 'I Kissed a Girl'

Pop sensation Dannii Minogue is poised to steer a sapphic sequel to the UK's groundbreaking gay dating show, I Kissed a Boy. The highly anticipated spin-off, titled I Kissed a Girl, will feature an all-female cast vying for love in the breathtaking landscapes of Italy.

Advertisment

Minogue as Cupid: A Sapphic Love Odyssey

Minogue, who previously hosted the successful I Kissed a Boy, will reprise her role as the guiding force behind the contestants' romantic pursuits in I Kissed a Girl. With her experience and charisma, she is set to create a supportive and inclusive environment for the show's participants.

A New Cast and Intriguing Twists Await

Advertisment

The recently released teaser for I Kissed a Girl offers a glimpse into the lives of the new cast members and hints at the potential drama and emotional twists that will unfold during the upcoming season. Applications for the show opened in June last year, and the selected contestants are eager to embark on their journey towards love and self-discovery.

Promoting Positivity and Protection for the LGBTQ+ Community

Minogue has expressed her commitment to providing a positive and protective experience for the LGBTQ+ community involved in I Kissed a Girl. By fostering a supportive atmosphere, the show aims to break down barriers and promote understanding and acceptance.

Advertisment

I Kissed a Girl is set to air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer soon. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new chapter in LGBTQ+ representation on reality television.

Key Points: