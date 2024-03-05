Daniel Kitson Launches 'Collaborator': A Unique Take on Audience Participation

Renowned comedian and playwright Daniel Kitson has recently unveiled his latest project, aptly named 'Collaborator', which intriguingly critiques the convention of audience participation in theater. Despite his proclaimed disdain for this common theatrical tactic, Kitson's new venture seems poised to engage the audience in an unconventional way. The project's description itself provocatively states, "I dislike audience participation," setting the stage for a performance that challenges traditional norms.

A Bold Departure from Convention

Kitson's Collaborator is not just another performance; it's a statement. Embarking on a tour of work-in-progress shows, the project begins its journey at The Dukes in Lancaster, with subsequent stops in cities like Hove, Exeter, Cardiff, and Belfast. Kitson's approach to this project is a testament to his innovative spirit, promising a show that is both "short and fun"—a rare combination in his repertoire. The performance is designed to be staged in the round, offering a more intimate and immersive experience for the audience.

Kitson's Creative Philosophy

At the heart of Collaborator lies Kitson’s critique of audience participation. Describing it as "creatively bankrupt" and "ethically questionable," Kitson's disdain for the practice is palpable. Yet, his new project intriguingly incorporates over 200 parts, suggesting a level of audience involvement that seems at odds with his stated views. This paradoxical approach to performance art highlights Kitson's ability to push boundaries and challenge the audience's expectations, making Collaborator one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

Expanding Kitson’s Artistic Horizon

Alongside Collaborator, Kitson has also made his acclaimed show Tree available for streaming. First staged at Manchester's Royal Exchange Theatre and later at London's Old Vic, Tree features Tim Key and explores themes of connection and solitude. Kitson's decision to revisit and share this piece further underscores his commitment to exploring the nuances of human interaction and the complexities of storytelling.

Through Collaborator, Daniel Kitson challenges the norms of theater and performance, inviting audiences to engage with his work in a manner that is both reflective and innovative. By questioning the ethics and creativity of audience participation, Kitson not only critiques a prevalent practice but also offers an alternative that is rich with potential for connection and discovery. As Collaborator makes its way across various stages, it stands as a beacon of Kitson's evolving artistic journey, promising to be an unforgettable experience for all who partake.