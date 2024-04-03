Daniel Ings Recalls How Firework-Fueled Party Sparked Bond with Co-Star Theo James

At a raucous drama school gathering, Daniel Ings encountered Theo James, marking the beginning of a significant off-screen relationship long before they would share the screen in The Gentleman. Their early interaction at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School featured a memorable moment where a 'roaring drunk' Theo disrupted a chess game and later dazzled onlookers by setting off fireworks by hand. This anecdote sheds light on the duo's longstanding camaraderie, preceding their onscreen roles as brothers entangled in a criminal underworld.

Advertisment

Unexpected Beginnings

Their first meeting at a drama school party, where Theo James's spirited antics included collapsing a chessboard and igniting fireworks, laid the groundwork for a lasting friendship. These early interactions underscore the chemistry that fans admire in their current television series, The Gentleman, where they play siblings navigating the treacherous and morally ambiguous world of a secret marijuana farm.

Onscreen Brotherhood

Advertisment

In The Gentleman, Theo James and Daniel Ings portray siblings thrust into the criminal limelight following the death of their father. The series delves into their attempts to retain control over a clandestine empire while facing challenges from Britain's criminal underworld. Their characters' complex dynamics are enriched by the actors' real-life rapport, adding depth to their portrayals of Eddie and Freddie Horniman.

Life Imitating Art

The off-screen friendship between Theo James and Daniel Ings, cultivated through shared experiences and jovial misadventures, mirrors the onscreen bond their characters share. This blend of real-life camaraderie and fictional brotherhood enriches their performances, offering audiences a glimpse into the actors' genuine connection. Their journey from drama school peers to co-stars highlights the unpredictable paths that lead to lasting collaborations in the entertainment industry.