en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Dandara Living’s Redevelopment Plan for Chilterns Shopping Centre Hits Flooding Roadblock

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Dandara Living’s Redevelopment Plan for Chilterns Shopping Centre Hits Flooding Roadblock

In a significant development, property developer Dandara Living has hit a stumbling block in its attempts to transform Chilterns Shopping Centre into residential units. The Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) of Buckinghamshire Council has raised objections to the proposal, citing concerns over surface water drainage. The partial demolition of the Frogmoor retail hub, included in the plans submitted in October, has not appeased the drainage officers who deemed the provided flood risk assessment and other documentation inadequate.

LLFA’s Concerns

The primary worries of the LLFA revolve around potential flood risks from the River Wye/Hughenden Stream and surface water flooding in the vicinity of the project site. The current site is classified as ‘very low’ risk for surface water flooding, carrying less than a 0.1 percent chance of occurrence. However, the nearby roads such as Frogmoor, Queens Square, and Queen Street are seen to be at a higher risk of flooding.

Planning policy requirements

The current plans are not in accordance with the planning policy requirements, indicating that Dandara Living may need to revise the surface water drainage strategy to proceed with the redevelopment.

UK’s Flood Situation

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued several severe flood warnings for various regions in the UK due to recent rainfall and rising river levels. Among the areas at risk of flooding are the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome, River Ouse at York Skeldergate and Tower Street, and River Anker at Tamworth Town Centre. The warnings include advice to evacuate the areas and to implement flood protection measures. Further rainfall is anticipated, and the situation is being monitored closely by the Environment Agency.

0
United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election

By Salman Akhtar

Strictly St Leonard's Dance Competition: Last Call for Contestants

By Rafia Tasleem

Serious Collision Closes Vital A419 Route in Wiltshire

By Ebenezer Mensah

Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout

By Salman Khan

UK's Wellbeing Centre Faces Closure: A Shift Back to GDP-centric Appro ...
@Economy · 2 mins
UK's Wellbeing Centre Faces Closure: A Shift Back to GDP-centric Appro ...
heart comment 0
Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues

By BNN Correspondents

Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues
Greater Manchester’s Affordable Housing Market: A Beacon of Hope for First-Time Buyers

By BNN Correspondents

Greater Manchester’s Affordable Housing Market: A Beacon of Hope for First-Time Buyers
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town

By Salman Khan

Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
New Parents Struggle Amid Dudley Housing Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

New Parents Struggle Amid Dudley Housing Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
32 seconds
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
2 mins
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
2 mins
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
2 mins
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
2 mins
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
2 mins
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
2 mins
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
2 mins
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app