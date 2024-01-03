Dandara Living’s Redevelopment Plan for Chilterns Shopping Centre Hits Flooding Roadblock

In a significant development, property developer Dandara Living has hit a stumbling block in its attempts to transform Chilterns Shopping Centre into residential units. The Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) of Buckinghamshire Council has raised objections to the proposal, citing concerns over surface water drainage. The partial demolition of the Frogmoor retail hub, included in the plans submitted in October, has not appeased the drainage officers who deemed the provided flood risk assessment and other documentation inadequate.

LLFA’s Concerns

The primary worries of the LLFA revolve around potential flood risks from the River Wye/Hughenden Stream and surface water flooding in the vicinity of the project site. The current site is classified as ‘very low’ risk for surface water flooding, carrying less than a 0.1 percent chance of occurrence. However, the nearby roads such as Frogmoor, Queens Square, and Queen Street are seen to be at a higher risk of flooding.

Planning policy requirements

The current plans are not in accordance with the planning policy requirements, indicating that Dandara Living may need to revise the surface water drainage strategy to proceed with the redevelopment.

UK’s Flood Situation

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued several severe flood warnings for various regions in the UK due to recent rainfall and rising river levels. Among the areas at risk of flooding are the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome, River Ouse at York Skeldergate and Tower Street, and River Anker at Tamworth Town Centre. The warnings include advice to evacuate the areas and to implement flood protection measures. Further rainfall is anticipated, and the situation is being monitored closely by the Environment Agency.