Dancing On Ice Revolutionizes Viewer Voting System

ITV’s beloved show, Dancing On Ice, has unveiled a significant change to its voting system for its sixteenth series. In a first for the series, voting will now be entirely online and completely free, a shift announced by hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern during the series premiere on Sunday night. This change comes as the show marks the return of Holly Willoughby to television after her 14-year stint as a presenter on ‘This Morning’.

Revolutionizing Viewer Engagement

The new online voting system is designed to be user-friendly. To cast their vote, viewers simply need to enter their phone number on ITV’s general voting page. They will then receive a verification code, which they can submit to register their preference. This move marks the show’s departure from telephone voting, which had been in place for 18 years.

Star-studded Lineup and Returning Host

The current series of Dancing On Ice features a diverse lineup of celebrity contestants. Hannah Spearritt, Ryan Thomas, Roxy Shahidi, Amber Davies, Ricky Hatton, and Greg Rutherford will all be throwing their hats into the ring this season, performing live with eliminations deferred to the following week. The judges’ panel includes Ashley Banjo, Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, and Oti Mabuse.

Free Voting: A Game Changer?

While the introduction of free online voting is welcomed by many, it will be interesting to see how it impacts the dynamics of the show. Will it boost viewer engagement? Will it level the playing field for contestants? Or, could it potentially be exploited, as some critics might suggest? Only time will tell. Dancing On Ice airs on Sundays at 6:30 pm and is available for catch-up on ITVX.