Damian Lewis Honors Helen McCrory with Celeb-Supported Charity Arts Exhibition

Damian Lewis, alongside celebrities like Kingsley Ben Adir, commemorated his late wife Helen McCrory with a charity arts exhibition in London. This event, aimed at supporting disadvantaged youth in the arts, paid tribute to McCrory's legacy and her secret battle with breast cancer until her passing in April 2021. Lewis also shared how his recent debut album, featuring songs about McCrory, offered him solace during this period.

Advertisment

Remembering Helen McCrory

The HVH Arts McCrory Award exhibition, inaugurated in memory of the esteemed actress, underscores the commitment to providing equal opportunities in the arts. McCrory, known for her role in Peaky Blinders, had a profound impact on the arts community, inspiring the creation of an award that annually supports talented, underprivileged youth. Lewis, dressed in a grey tweed suit, was visibly moved during the event, surrounded by friends and family who shared his vision of honoring McCrory's passion and generosity.

A Personal Tribute Through Music

Advertisment

Amidst his grief, Lewis found comfort in music, releasing his debut album Mission Creep last year. The album contains personal songs reflecting on his late wife's memory, an endeavor that Lewis described as a therapeutic process. He candidly discussed the inspiration behind his music, including the support from his children, Manon and Gulliver, who are budding musicians themselves. Lewis's journey through music has not only been a tribute to McCrory but also a step towards healing.

Legacy of Love and Art

The charity exhibition and the McCrory Award symbolize an ongoing commitment to McCrory's belief in the transformative power of the arts. By supporting disadvantaged youth, Lewis and the HVH Arts initiative aim to dismantle barriers in the arts sector, ensuring McCrory's legacy lives on. As Lewis continues to tour with his album, each performance serves as a testament to their shared life and McCrory's enduring influence on both her family and the broader arts community.