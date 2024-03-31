Damian Hurley Directs Elizabeth in 'Strictly Confidential' Sex Scenes, Sparks Debate

Damian Hurley has sparked conversations by directing his mother, Elizabeth Hurley, in steamy scenes for his first film, 'Strictly Confidential'. The young director expressed that overseeing such scenes felt 'totally normal', highlighting their unique industry-insider family dynamic. The revelation has reignited discussions about their close relationship, previously spotlighted when Elizabeth disclosed Damian as her secret bikini shoot photographer.

Breaking Industry Norms

Despite the potential for discomfort, Damian Hurley and Elizabeth navigated the film's intimate scenes without the use of intimacy coordinators, a decision that underscores their comfort and trust in each other. Damian credits their ease to a lifetime spent in the limelight, where what's considered extraordinary by outsiders feels routine to them. This approach challenges conventional film-making practices, particularly around the handling of sex scenes.

A Family Affair

The relationship between Damian and Elizabeth has always captured public interest, with past revelations about their work together stirring mixed reactions. Yet, the duo views their collaboration as purely professional. Elizabeth's confidence in Damian's direction—believing that he would ensure her portrayal was both respectful and considerate—speaks volumes about their mutual respect and understanding.

Public and Personal Lines Blurred

