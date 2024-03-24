Dame Jacqueline Wilson's Near-Loss of Manuscript to Canine Caper: IT Hero Saves Day

Dame Jacqueline Wilson, celebrated British author, faced an unimaginable predicament when a friend's dog nearly obliterated her latest novel, sparking a frantic rescue operation. During an engaging session at the Oxford Literary Festival, Wilson recounted the harrowing experience leading to the loss and eventual recovery of her manuscript for 'The Magic Faraway Tree: A Christmas Adventure.' This incident not only tested her patience with technology but also highlighted her gratitude towards an unlikely savior, IT specialist Gary Freemantle.

Manuscript Mayhem

Wilson's ordeal began in an all-too-familiar setting, with the author attempting to work amidst the company of pets. The unforeseen chaos unleashed by a pug and a Jack Russell pressing the 'delete' and 'delete all' buttons on her computer led to the disappearance of her nearly completed manuscript. Despite the initial despair and a series of futile attempts to recover the lost work, hope arrived in the form of Gary Freemantle, an IT expert with an unassuming demeanor and a knack for digital miracles. Within a short span, Freemantle managed to retrieve the precious document, earning him a special acknowledgment in Wilson's published work.

Lessons Learned

The incident was a stark reminder for Wilson about the perils of mixing pets with technology, leading her to adopt a more cautious approach to her writing environment. Furthermore, it shed light on her relationship with modern tools, revealing a blend of apprehension and necessity in her creative process. Wilson's decision to dedicate her book to Freemantle underscores the profound impact of his assistance and serves as a testament to the unexpected challenges that authors might face in the digital age.

Embracing the Past, Navigating the Present

Reflecting on her extensive career and the evolution of her writing, Wilson expressed a preference for setting her stories in the Victorian era, attributing this choice to the simplicity of life without modern technology. Her recent works, including 'The Girl Who Wasn't There,' continue to explore themes relevant to both historical and contemporary settings, demonstrating her ability to resonate with audiences across different time periods. Despite the hurdles presented by technological advancements and changing societal norms, Wilson's storytelling remains as engaging and impactful as ever.

As Dame Jacqueline Wilson looks forward to her future projects, the incident with the dogs serves as a humorous yet cautionary tale about the unexpected challenges of a writer's life. Her resilience and ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances not only salvaged her manuscript but also enriched her narrative with a real-life adventure nearly as captivating as the stories she pens.