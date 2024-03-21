Dame Barbara Hepworth Sculpture Shatters Estimates, Sells for £3.5M at London Auction

At a bustling London auction held by Christie's, a significant sculpture by Dame Barbara Hepworth, 'Sculpture with Colour (Oval Form) Pale Blue and Red,' carved in 1943, fetched an impressive £3,549,000, surpassing its pre-sale estimates of £2.2m to £3.2m. The event, which took place on March 20, spotlighted Modern British and Irish Art, also seeing the sale of Hepworth's 1957 brass sculpture 'Maquette For Winged Figure' for £277,200, amidst other notable transactions.

Historical Significance and Market Impact

Dame Barbara Hepworth, a pioneer of modernist sculpture in Britain, has long been celebrated for her organic forms and innovative use of color and material. 'Sculpture with Colour (Oval Form) Pale Blue and Red' represents a pivotal moment in Hepworth's career, where she began experimenting with color within her sculptural works. The sale not only underscores the enduring legacy of Hepworth's art but also reflects the robust demand for modernist sculptures in the current art market, setting a strong precedent for future auctions.

Other Highlights from the Auction

Beyond the headline-grabbing sale of Hepworth's sculpture, Christie's auction was a showcase of Modern British and Irish art's breadth and depth. Notably, an LS Lowry painting titled 'Sunday Afternoon' fetched nearly £6.3 million, while Lynn Chadwick's 'Sitting Couple On Bench' reached £1.6m. These sales highlight the diverse interests of collectors and the significant investment potential of British and Irish art, signaling a healthy and vibrant market.

Reflections on the Art Market's Future

The remarkable sales at Christie's auction, particularly that of Dame Barbara Hepworth's sculpture, offer valuable insights into the art market's dynamics and potential trends. The auction's success may encourage sellers to bring forward more works by Hepworth and her contemporaries, possibly elevating the market for modernist British sculpture. Furthermore, the enthusiastic reception of pieces by Lowry and Chadwick suggests a broader appreciation and demand for Modern British and Irish art, promising exciting developments for collectors and investors alike.