Dale Willetts Joins Carbon Underwriting as Head of Specialty

Carbon Underwriting Ltd, a London-based independent managing general underwriter and Lloyd's syndicate, has announced the appointment of Dale Willetts as the head of Specialty.

A seasoned insurance industry executive, Willetts formerly served as the executive vice-president and head of Specialty Lines at Sompo International, a leading specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, based in Bermuda.

Willetts' Role at Carbon

In his new capacity at Carbon Underwriting, Willetts will primarily steer the development and expansion of the company's Accident & Health proposition. His appointment comes as part of a strategic move to bolster Carbon's capabilities in the Specialty portfolio and leverage technology to revolutionize the delegating underwriting market. With three decades of industry experience under his belt, Willetts has held various leadership roles at organizations such as ANV and Travelers, equipping him with a broad and deep understanding of the sector.

Leadership's Enthusiasm for the New Appointment

Nick Tye, CEO of Carbon, expressed high hopes for Willetts' appointment, emphasizing his profound market comprehension, insurance acumen, and stellar leadership track record. The CEO views Willetts' addition to the team as a significant step towards amplifying Carbon's specialty portfolio and integrating technology into the underwriting process.

Willetts' Excitement to Join Carbon

For his part, Willetts is thrilled to join Carbon, citing the company's focus on technology, ambition, and entrepreneurial culture as pivotal factors in his decision. He is eager to leverage his sector experience and passion for innovation as Carbon continues to evolve and reshape the insurance landscape.