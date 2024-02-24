Daisy May Cooper's Hilarious Fake Tan Mishap Takes Center Stage

Imagine reaching for a beauty product, only to find it's not just out of date, but two decades old. For Daisy May Cooper, the beloved comedian and actor known for her roles in 'This Country', 'Am I Being Unreasonable?', and 'Rain Dogs', this scenario turned into a reality – and a rather colorful one at that. Cooper recently found herself in a sticky situation, quite literally, after applying a 20-year-old fake tan, resulting in a stained face and a desperate plea for help on Instagram. Her ordeal, met with both sympathy and chuckles from her followers, serves as a humorous yet poignant reminder of the pitfalls of hoarding beauty products.

The Quest for a Solution

In her quest to rid herself of the stubborn tan, Cooper tried various removal methods, from fake tan remover and lemon juice to the more unconventional approach of applying nail varnish remover, which only resulted in a burning sensation rather than the desired cleansing effect. The situation took a turn for the comedic when Cooper, in a moment of desperation, applied a paste made from a dishwasher tablet to her face, which, to the amusement of her followers, turned her forehead green. This unexpected twist left fans in suspense, wondering if the green hue was a result of the dishwasher tablet or the tan developing further.

Celebrity Advice and Unintended Consequences

The fake tan debacle quickly caught the attention of Cooper's celebrity friends and followers, including Scarlett Moffatt, Lisa Snowdon, and Kate Thornton, who offered a variety of advice, from using baby oil and exfoliation gloves to trying different oils for removal. Despite their well-intentioned suggestions, Cooper's struggle to remove the tan persisted, resulting in a series of unfortunate but hilarious updates that culminated in the green forehead incident. Her father even chimed in with his own remedy, adding to the chorus of voices trying to help Cooper out of her colorful predicament.

A Candid Reflection on Fame and Family

Beyond the fake tan fiasco, Cooper took a moment to reflect on her strained relationship with her brother, Charlie Cooper, her co-creator and co-star in 'This Country'. She candidly discussed how fame and personal life developments, such as starting families, have led to them not speaking for long periods. This admission provided a rare glimpse into the challenges that success and personal responsibilities can pose to family relationships, offering a sobering counterpoint to the light-hearted nature of her tanning mishap.

As Cooper navigates the aftermath of her fake tan adventure and works towards mending her relationship with her brother, her story serves as a reminder of the importance of checking expiration dates and the unpredictable nature of fame's impact on personal relationships. Her ability to share these experiences with humor and honesty not only endears her further to her fans but also highlights the relatable struggles of navigating life in the public eye.