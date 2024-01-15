Daily Mirror Editor Alison Phillips Steps Down Amid Job Cuts at Reach

In a significant blow to the UK newspaper industry, Alison Phillips, the esteemed editor of the Daily Mirror, has chosen to step down via voluntary redundancy. This development comes in the midst of sweeping job and budget cuts at Reach, the parent company of several prominent UK newspapers. As the industry grapples with a decreasing demand for print and an increasingly digital world, Reach is facing the highest annual job losses in decades. The company is set to reduce its workforce by nearly 10%, translating to about 450 jobs, in an effort to slash operating costs by 5% to 6% this year.

The Impact of Falling Revenues

In recent times, both digital and print advertising revenues have seen a significant downturn, forcing Reach to undertake drastic measures. Over the past 12 months, the company has axed approximately 800 jobs as part of a £30 million cost-cutting initiative. This financial slump has led to the value of Reach plummeting by 30% over the last year, a downturn largely attributed to the deprioritization of news content by major social media platforms like Facebook.

The Third Quarter Trading Update

In its third quarter trading update, Reach reported a 13.7% decrease in digital revenue, alongside a 21% year-on-year decline in online page views for the first nine months. Print revenues have not fared any better, with a noted 6% fall. This stark reality underscores the challenges that traditional media houses are grappling with in an increasingly digital era.

Phillips’ Legacy and the Road Ahead

Phillips, who has served as the Mirror’s editor since 2018, has the distinction of being the first woman to hold the position since 1903. Her departure marks the end of an era and signals a significant transition for the Mirror. Speaking on the state of affairs, Reach’s CEO, Jim Mullen, did not rule out the potential for further cuts. He emphasized the need for the company to remain competitive and customer-focused in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.