Cynthia Rowe: New Development Director at British High Commission in Nigeria

In a significant shift within the British High Commission in Nigeria, Cynthia Rowe has been officially announced as the new Development Director. She steps into the shoes of Christopher Prycroft, who held the role for a commendable four years.

A Passionate Commitment to Partnership

Rowe's appointment was disclosed through an official press statement from the British High Commission in Abuja. In her initial remarks, Rowe expressed her profound enthusiasm for the role, underscoring her passion for the UK's relationship with Nigeria. She emphasized the pivotal importance of partnership in her work, a quality that will no doubt influence her tenure.

A Legacy of Achievement

Rowe acknowledged the strides taken by her predecessor in the areas of health, education, governance, women and girls' empowerment, and humanitarian aid. She inherits a legacy of achievement and progress, setting a high benchmark for her term as Development Director.

Bringing a Wealth of Experience

With a career spanning various international roles, Rowe brings a treasure trove of experience to her new position. Her resume boasts of formidable postings in Nepal, Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania. She has served as Head of Governance, Political and Services at the British Embassy Kathmandu and held the position of Senior Councillor for policy for the Department for International Development in Tanzania.

Rowe's leadership acumen was particularly evident during her time leading the Ebola operations in Sierra Leone. Her contributions to this crisis and her stellar work in Afghanistan have earned her two service medals, testifying to her exceptional dedication and effectiveness.

Beyond her governmental roles, Rowe's diverse experience includes valuable private sector exposure. She has worked with the UK's Audit Commission on critical projects to redesign local government systems and evaluate government performance, skills that will undoubtedly be beneficial in her new role.