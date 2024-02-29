Cunard's Queen Anne Unveils Opulent Retail Experience with 115 Luxury Brands and First-Time Partnerships

Cunard's latest addition to its fleet, Queen Anne, is set to redefine luxury shopping at sea with an array of 115 esteemed brands and over two dozen first-time partnerships, including exclusive collaborations with luxury watchmakers Bremont, French fashion house Chanel, and the esteemed crown jeweler Garrard. This move not only enhances the retail landscape onboard but also marks a significant milestone in luxury cruise shopping.

Revolutionizing Retail at Sea

Queen Anne's retail spaces have been meticulously designed to offer an immersive shopping experience. With light-filled boutiques showcasing stunning sea views, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in an extensive range of jewelry, clothing, accessories, and gifts. Noteworthy is the introduction of the Grand Lobby Boutiques, the Cabinet of Curiosities, and the Experience Lounge, each designed to bring products to life in unique and engaging ways. The Cabinet of Curiosities, a novel concept featuring a 360-degree display of collectibles and luxury goods, alongside the first-ever Garrard fine jewelry boutique at sea, promises to captivate guests with its curated treasures.

Enhancing Guest Experience with Personalized Service

To further elevate the shopping experience, Queen Anne will introduce a dedicated Shopping Host, a unique role within the Cunard fleet, aimed at providing guests with a personalized retail experience. This concierge service will offer in-depth knowledge of the brands and their heritage, alongside a personalization desk for guests looking to customize their purchases with engraving, embossing, and more, adding a personal touch to their luxury shopping experience.

A New Era of Luxury at Sea

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, emphasized the luxury cruise line's commitment to offering guests unique and enriching experiences. Queen Anne's elevated retail offering is a testament to this philosophy, providing an unparalleled luxury shopping experience at sea. With its curated collection of luxury brands, immersive retail spaces, and personalized services, Queen Anne is poised to set new standards in luxury ocean travel.

As Queen Anne prepares to set sail, the anticipation for its retail revolution builds. This development not only enhances the allure of luxury cruising but also sets a new benchmark for retail excellence at sea, promising an unforgettable experience for its guests.