Cunard's Queen Anne Sets Sail with Exclusive Retail Experience Featuring 115 Luxury Brands in 2024

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 - Cunard's latest luxury cruise ship, Queen Anne, is gearing up to revolutionize retail at sea before its highly anticipated launch. Announcing an impressive lineup of 115 renowned brands, including luxury watchmakers Bremont and fashion powerhouse Chanel, Queen Anne is set to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience. Notably, 27 of these brands, such as Hugo Boss and Garrard, will be entering into their first partnership with Cunard, marking a significant milestone in the cruise line's history.

A New Era of Retail Therapy at Sea

Designed by the esteemed Sybille de Margerie, Queen Anne's retail spaces are conceptualized to inspire and intrigue. With meandering pathways and seamless connections, the design encourages guests to explore the diverse array of luxury brands on board. Highlighting this retail revolution is the ship's Grand Lobby Boutiques, home to the sea's first Garrard fine jewelry boutique and Queen Anne's Cabinet of Curiosities - a unique concept featuring a 360-degree gallery of curated treasures and never-before-seen items from Cunard's archives. Additionally, the Experience Lounge will serve as a dynamic space where retail meets gastronomy, enhancing events and activations in style.

Personalized Shopping Experience

Queen Anne distinguishes itself with a dedicated Shopping Host, a role exclusive to the ship within the Cunard fleet. This personal shopping concierge will assist guests in navigating the extensive brand assortment, sharing stories behind the brands to enrich the shopping experience. Furthermore, a personalization desk will be available for guests seeking to add a bespoke touch to their purchases, offering services such as engraving and embossing.

Voyaging Through Europe's Enchantment

During her maiden season, Queen Anne will embark on journeys to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords, covering more than 60 unique destinations across 16 countries. This journey offers travelers the opportunity to indulge in luxury ocean travel, encapsulating Cunard's philosophy of escapism through enriching experiences. Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, emphasizes the ship's commitment to bringing this philosophy to life, particularly through its elevated retail offering.

As Queen Anne prepares to set sail, its innovative retail experience represents a forward-thinking approach to luxury travel, promising an unforgettable journey filled with discovery, indulgence, and the celebration of global luxury brands. With its heritage in pioneering ocean travel, Cunard continues to push the boundaries, ensuring that Queen Anne will mark a new chapter in the storied history of luxury cruises.