Cunard Unveils Luxury Retail Experience Aboard New Ship Queen Anne Featuring Exclusive Brand Partnerships

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than three months before its anticipated launch, Cunard has offered a sneak peek into the elevated retail experiences that will grace the decks of its latest marvel, Queen Anne. This iconic luxury cruise line has partnered with 115 household brands, including luxury watchmakers Bremont and Chanel's beauty division, introducing 27 first-time collaborations with names like Hugo Boss and Garrard, the UK's inaugural official crown jeweler. Queen Anne is poised to redefine retail therapy at sea, blending tradition with innovation.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing At-Sea Retail

Designed by Sybille de Margerie, Queen Anne's retail spaces aim to inspire through meandering pathways that encourage exploration. From light-filled boutiques to pre-loved designer collections for sustainable indulgence, the ship offers an array of shopping experiences. The Grand Lobby Boutiques serve as the centerpiece, featuring the first-ever Garrard jewelry boutique on the waves and a Cabinet of Curiosities with 38 display cases of luxury brand treasures.

Personalized Shopping Experiences

Advertisment

Enhancing the guest journey, Queen Anne introduces a dedicated Shopping Host, a novel role within the Cunard fleet. This concierge offers personalized retail experiences, enriched by a deep knowledge of the brands and their stories. Further personalization is available through an on-board desk offering engraving and embossing services, allowing guests to customize their purchases.

Embarking on a Maiden Voyage of Discovery

Queen Anne's maiden season will see her sail from Southampton across the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords. Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, emphasizes the ship's mission to offer escapism and enriching experiences, of which the retail offerings are a core part. As Cunard celebrates 183 years of operation, the launch of Queen Anne marks a significant moment, continuing the line's legacy of luxury and innovation at sea.