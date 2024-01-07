Cumbria’s 555 Bus Route Triumphs in ‘World Cup’ of British Bus Routes

In the picturesque landscape of Cumbria, a humble bus route has emerged as a surprise champion. The 555 bus route, stretching from Keswick to Kendal, has claimed the top spot in an informal Twitter competition, humorously referred to as the ‘world cup of British bus routes.’ The contest, though light-hearted, reflects the affection and appreciation that passengers hold for this scenic journey.

A Journey Through the Heart of Cumbria

The 555 route, operated by Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire, is known for its breathtaking journey through the heart of the Lake District. Starting from the quaint town of Keswick, the bus offers passengers a view of the serene Derwentwater, before ascending Dunmail Raise and passing through the beautiful Thirlmere. The route culminates in Kendal, the gateway to the Southern Lakes, offering a panoramic view of the stunning landscape.

The Unexpected Champion

Tom Waterhouse, the managing director of Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire, expressed delight at the route’s unexpected victory. He articulated the fondness that both local and international travelers have for the 555 route, recognizing it as an integral part of their Lake District experience. The victory, he stated, is a testament to the dedication of the bus drivers who manage this route daily, ensuring that passengers can enjoy the scenic journey in comfort and safety.

A Victory Parade for the Humble Bus Route

In a humorous twist, Waterhouse suggested a victory parade featuring one of the 555 buses to celebrate the win. Though he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding a physical trophy awarded for the competition, he maintained that the recognition and affection from the traveling community are reward enough. He added that this win highlights the value passengers place on the 555 route, reinforcing the role that public transport plays in connecting communities and enhancing local tourism.