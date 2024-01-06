Cumbria Young Farmers Earn Scholarships to Attend Oxford Farming Conference

Two members of Cumbria Young Farmers, Luke Robinson and Will Huck, have been awarded a scholarship by the Westmorland County Agricultural Society to attend the prestigious Oxford Farming Conference, an event that is deemed as a hotbed of innovative ideas and forward-thinking solutions for the future of agriculture.

A Window Into the Future of Farming

The Oxford Farming Conference serves as a platform for individuals to delve into the future of farming and expand their professional networks. The scholarship granted by the Westmorland County Agricultural Society not only provides admission to the live conference but also includes a one-day in-person training forum in London, and access to a series of bespoke online webinars crafted exclusively for the scholars.

Spotlight on the Scholars: Luke Robinson and Will Huck

Both Luke and Will have robust backgrounds in agriculture and have demonstrated immense dedication to the industry. Luke Robinson, a stalwart in the agricultural community with an undying passion for farming, boasts a stellar educational background. He earned a Triple Distinction Star at Myerscough College and a Distinction in Advanced Dairy Management from Newton Rigg College. On the other hand, Will Huck, currently working as a Farm Advisor, has a wealth of experience in agriculture. His academic journey includes studying at Myerscough College and the Royal Agricultural University. He has also lent his skills to a dairy farm in New Zealand and worked as a Farm Advisor for Catchment Sensitive Farming.

A Legacy of Support

The Westmorland County Agricultural Society’s backing for the Oxford Farming Conference has been unwavering for about thirty years. This demonstrates the Society’s commitment to fostering growth and development in the agricultural sector by providing opportunities for young farmers to gain insights and broaden their horizons.