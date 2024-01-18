Cumbria Grapples with Disruptions as First Snowfall of 2024 Hits

As the first snow event of 2024 graces the county of Cumbria, the region has been thrown into disarray. This follows a series of severe wintry conditions that plagued the area just last month. In Shap, a village nestled between Kendal and Penrith, the Met Office recorded the lowest temperature in England last night at -10.4 degrees Celsius. Even as the snow recedes, the biting cold continues to grip the region.

Disruptions and Closures

Due to the snow and ice, several disruptions have been reported in Cumbria and the Borders. Five schools in Dumfries and Galloway and Cumbria have been forced to close their doors. Refuse collections in Westmorland and Furness Council have been interrupted, and the A592 has been shut down due to a stranded lorry. Bus services in Penrith, run by Stagecoach, have also been affected.

Met Office Warnings

The Met Office has issued warnings for snow, ice, and potential disruptions in the coming days. An amber warning for heavy snow has been put in place, particularly affecting Scotland, where overnight temperatures have plunged well below freezing. These snow showers could cause disturbances in travel, power, and communication lines. On Wednesday night, Scotland experienced temperatures as low as -13.6C, recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands, marking it as the second coldest night of the winter.

The Wider Picture

Freezing conditions and heavy snowfall have also caused significant disruption across northern and central Europe. Frankfurt and Oslo airports have had to cancel flights and temporarily shut down due to the severe weather. Roads and highways in large parts of Scandinavia have been clogged with stranded motorists, while Germany has had to cancel several long-distance trains. Schools and kindergartens in these regions have also been closed as a precaution.

Back in the UK, the cold spell, brought in by Arctic air, is expected to keep temperatures low until the weekend. The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold weather alert for England, indicating potential additional strain on the NHS and increased risk for elderly people or those with underlying health conditions. As we approach the weekend, temperatures are forecasted to rise, offering some respite from the freezing conditions.