en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Cumbria Grapples with Disruptions as First Snowfall of 2024 Hits

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Cumbria Grapples with Disruptions as First Snowfall of 2024 Hits

As the first snow event of 2024 graces the county of Cumbria, the region has been thrown into disarray. This follows a series of severe wintry conditions that plagued the area just last month. In Shap, a village nestled between Kendal and Penrith, the Met Office recorded the lowest temperature in England last night at -10.4 degrees Celsius. Even as the snow recedes, the biting cold continues to grip the region.

Disruptions and Closures

Due to the snow and ice, several disruptions have been reported in Cumbria and the Borders. Five schools in Dumfries and Galloway and Cumbria have been forced to close their doors. Refuse collections in Westmorland and Furness Council have been interrupted, and the A592 has been shut down due to a stranded lorry. Bus services in Penrith, run by Stagecoach, have also been affected.

Met Office Warnings

The Met Office has issued warnings for snow, ice, and potential disruptions in the coming days. An amber warning for heavy snow has been put in place, particularly affecting Scotland, where overnight temperatures have plunged well below freezing. These snow showers could cause disturbances in travel, power, and communication lines. On Wednesday night, Scotland experienced temperatures as low as -13.6C, recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands, marking it as the second coldest night of the winter.

The Wider Picture

Freezing conditions and heavy snowfall have also caused significant disruption across northern and central Europe. Frankfurt and Oslo airports have had to cancel flights and temporarily shut down due to the severe weather. Roads and highways in large parts of Scandinavia have been clogged with stranded motorists, while Germany has had to cancel several long-distance trains. Schools and kindergartens in these regions have also been closed as a precaution.

Back in the UK, the cold spell, brought in by Arctic air, is expected to keep temperatures low until the weekend. The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold weather alert for England, indicating potential additional strain on the NHS and increased risk for elderly people or those with underlying health conditions. As we approach the weekend, temperatures are forecasted to rise, offering some respite from the freezing conditions.

0
United Kingdom Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
38 seconds ago
HS2 Funds Reallocated: Unprecedented £8.3 Billion for Road Repairs
In the wake of the recent freeze, concerns about deteriorating road conditions have surged. These worries have been addressed with the recent cancellation of the HS2 northern leg by the Prime Minister, allowing for a significant redirection of funds. A substantial £8.3 billion is now earmarked for local road improvements, marking the largest ever influx
HS2 Funds Reallocated: Unprecedented £8.3 Billion for Road Repairs
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
4 mins ago
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
Arsenal Women's Triumph Over Everton: A Critical Review
4 mins ago
Arsenal Women's Triumph Over Everton: A Critical Review
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
44 seconds ago
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
Fallen Tree Disrupts West Midlands Railway Services; Passengers Evacuated
1 min ago
Fallen Tree Disrupts West Midlands Railway Services; Passengers Evacuated
From Fast Food Addiction to UK's Fittest Man: Zack George's Transformation into Gladiator Steel
3 mins ago
From Fast Food Addiction to UK's Fittest Man: Zack George's Transformation into Gladiator Steel
Latest Headlines
World News
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
13 seconds
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
19 seconds
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
24 seconds
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
35 seconds
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
45 seconds
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
3 mins
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
From Fast Food Addiction to UK's Fittest Man: Zack George's Transformation into Gladiator Steel
3 mins
From Fast Food Addiction to UK's Fittest Man: Zack George's Transformation into Gladiator Steel
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
4 mins
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
Arsenal Women's Triumph Over Everton: A Critical Review
4 mins
Arsenal Women's Triumph Over Everton: A Critical Review
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app